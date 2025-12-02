Australian Tennis Awards to acknowledge service to the sport

The Australian Tennis Awards will recognise the officials and volunteers who have had a lasting impact on their tennis communities.

Their time and service ensure that tennis players from Australia and around the world can continue to play the game they love.

Here are the nominees for the Excellence in Officiating and Volunteer Achievement awards, which will be presented on Monday 8 December.

Excellence in Officiating

Sam Gleeson (Tas): A current TA officiating member, Gleeson has 15 years of officiating experience, completing a variety of roles. In 2025, Gleeson obtained his ITF White Badge officiating certification, inching one step closer to receiving international status.

Phillip Goodman (Vic): The Melburnian officiated a range of major Australian tennis events in 2025, demonstrating quality and consistency. Goodman umpired the wheelchair events and was an assistant referee at Australian Open 2025. He was also in charge of the Junior Nationals and the ATP Challenger in Playford.

Jennifer Roe (NT): The winner of the 2025 Excellence in Officiating Award for Tennis NT, Roe has become a role model for many junior players through her patience and guidance. Roe demonstrated this at NT tennis events such as the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival, where she was the tournament referee.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour Roll

Excellence in Officiating 2024 Matthew Kellert (NSW) 2023 Glenn Toland (NSW) 2022 Robyn Tucker (SA) 2021 Marko Savic (NSW) 2020 Not presented 2019 Brian Grace (Vic) 2018 Simon Cannavan (Qld) 2017 Emma Walter (ACT) 2016 Troy Deighton (NSW) 2015 John Blom (ACT) 2014 Tom Sweeney (Vic) 2013 Pam Whytcross (NSW) 2012 Wayne McKewen (NSW) 2011 Donna Kelso (NSW) 2010 Kerrilyn Cramer (Vic)

Volunteer Achievement Award

Kirsty Cole (NSW): The President of the Scone Hardcourt Tennis Association, Cole has gained three major NSW Government grants over the past five years totalling $1.86m to build a new storage and tournament shed, resurface courts and build a new clubhouse. Cole oversaw the projects to ensure that they met safety guidelines and planning requirements.

Klinton Devenish (SA): Membership numbers at Broadview Tennis Club have increased by 40 per cent under Devenish’s tenure as President. Devenish secured funding and additional land for four new tennis courts as part of the Broadview Tennis Precinct Redevelopment, enhancing the official training support venue of the Adelaide International.

Michelle Gethin (WA): Currently the Treasurer, Secretary, and Junior Coordinator of the newly formed Merredin Tennis Club and Secretary of the Central Districts Tennis Association in rural Western Australia, Gethin has helped maintain tennis’ longevity within the region. Gethin provides an accessible and inclusive tennis program for all ages and abilities, which has helped boost club membership numbers for the 2025-26 season.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour Roll

Volunteer Achievement Award 2024 Damian McGee (SA) 2023 Brendon Oliver-Ewen (Tas) 2022 Julie Polkinghorne (SA) 2021 Liz Tektonopoulos (Vic) 2020 Not presented 2019 Darren Wunderer (SA) 2018 John Pick (SA) 2017 James Edwards (WA) 2016 Kathy Brummitt (NT) 2015 Lyn Duffy (Vic) 2014 Wendy Hudson (NSW) 2013 Gaye Hayes (WA) 2012 Anne Baldwin (Vic) 2011 Tom Hancy (Vic) 2010 Ross and Allen Smythe (Qld)

The Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards will be held on Monday 8 December at Melbourne's Palladium Ballroom.

Follow along on Tennis Australia's social channels as the evening unfolds using the hashtag #Newks25.

Find out more about the awards, including award categories and previous recipients.