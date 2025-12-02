Australian Tennis Awards to acknowledge service to the sport

The Australian Tennis Awards will recognise the officials and volunteers who have had a lasting impact on their tennis communities.
Their time and service ensure that tennis players from Australia and around the world can continue to play the game they love.
Here are the nominees for the Excellence in Officiating and Volunteer Achievement awards, which will be presented on Monday 8 December.
Excellence in Officiating
Sam Gleeson (Tas): A current TA officiating member, Gleeson has 15 years of officiating experience, completing a variety of roles. In 2025, Gleeson obtained his ITF White Badge officiating certification, inching one step closer to receiving international status.
Phillip Goodman (Vic): The Melburnian officiated a range of major Australian tennis events in 2025, demonstrating quality and consistency. Goodman umpired the wheelchair events and was an assistant referee at Australian Open 2025. He was also in charge of the Junior Nationals and the ATP Challenger in Playford.
Jennifer Roe (NT): The winner of the 2025 Excellence in Officiating Award for Tennis NT, Roe has become a role model for many junior players through her patience and guidance. Roe demonstrated this at NT tennis events such as the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival, where she was the tournament referee.
|Australian Tennis Awards
Honour Roll
Excellence in Officiating
|2024
|Matthew Kellert (NSW)
|2023
|Glenn Toland (NSW)
|2022
|Robyn Tucker (SA)
|2021
|Marko Savic (NSW)
|2020
|Not presented
|2019
|Brian Grace (Vic)
|2018
|Simon Cannavan (Qld)
|2017
|Emma Walter (ACT)
|2016
|Troy Deighton (NSW)
|2015
|John Blom (ACT)
|2014
|Tom Sweeney (Vic)
|2013
|Pam Whytcross (NSW)
|2012
|Wayne McKewen (NSW)
|2011
|Donna Kelso (NSW)
|2010
|Kerrilyn Cramer (Vic)
Volunteer Achievement Award
Kirsty Cole (NSW): The President of the Scone Hardcourt Tennis Association, Cole has gained three major NSW Government grants over the past five years totalling $1.86m to build a new storage and tournament shed, resurface courts and build a new clubhouse. Cole oversaw the projects to ensure that they met safety guidelines and planning requirements.
Klinton Devenish (SA): Membership numbers at Broadview Tennis Club have increased by 40 per cent under Devenish’s tenure as President. Devenish secured funding and additional land for four new tennis courts as part of the Broadview Tennis Precinct Redevelopment, enhancing the official training support venue of the Adelaide International.
Michelle Gethin (WA): Currently the Treasurer, Secretary, and Junior Coordinator of the newly formed Merredin Tennis Club and Secretary of the Central Districts Tennis Association in rural Western Australia, Gethin has helped maintain tennis’ longevity within the region. Gethin provides an accessible and inclusive tennis program for all ages and abilities, which has helped boost club membership numbers for the 2025-26 season.
|Australian Tennis Awards
Honour Roll
Volunteer Achievement Award
|2024
|Damian McGee (SA)
|2023
|Brendon Oliver-Ewen (Tas)
|2022
|Julie Polkinghorne (SA)
|2021
|Liz Tektonopoulos (Vic)
|2020
|Not presented
|2019
|Darren Wunderer (SA)
|2018
|John Pick (SA)
|2017
|James Edwards (WA)
|2016
|Kathy Brummitt (NT)
|2015
|Lyn Duffy (Vic)
|2014
|Wendy Hudson (NSW)
|2013
|Gaye Hayes (WA)
|2012
|Anne Baldwin (Vic)
|2011
|Tom Hancy (Vic)
|2010
|Ross and Allen Smythe (Qld)
The Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards will be held on Monday 8 December at Melbourne's Palladium Ballroom.
Follow along on Tennis Australia's social channels as the evening unfolds using the hashtag #Newks25.
Find out more about the awards, including award categories and previous recipients.