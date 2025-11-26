Australian Tennis Awards to acknowledge schools, events and inclusion initiatives

Schools and grassroots tennis organisations from across the country will be honoured at the 2025 Australian Tennis Awards.

These initiatives help players of all ages and abilities receive their start in tennis, inspiring them to pick up a racquet in a safe and inclusive environment.

The following nominees commit themselves to increasing participation by promoting the sport within their communities.

Most Outstanding School

Forbes Public School (NSW): Located in regional New South Wales, Forbes Primary School weaves tennis into their Personal Development, Health and Physical Education (PDHPE) curriculum. Professional tennis coach Peter Clifton volunteers his time to coach the students, helping them gain the required skills and confidence for tennis tournaments such as the Todd Woodbridge Cup.

Holy Trinity Primary School (ACT): Receiving their second consecutive nomination, Holy Trinity Primary School incorporates tennis into their formal PE program for students in Years 2-6, while Foundation and Year 1 students develop tennis-specific skills through their perceptual motor program. The school also hosts the ‘HT Open’ – an intraschool tennis tournament, creating student involvement and encouraging participation.

Maitland Lutheran School (SA): After a lack of student participation within the local junior tennis association, Mid Yorke Peninsula, in 2024, Maitland Lutheran School held a clinic for students in Years 3-6 this year. It helped spark interest at the school, with 92 students participating in the Mid Yorke Peninsula Carnival – an interschool Hot Shots carnival.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Most Outstanding School 2024 Holy Trinity Primary School (ACT) 2023 Torrens Valley Christian School (SA) 2022 Aitken Creek Primary School (Vic) 2021 Cobdogla Primary School (SA) 2020 Not presented 2019 Elizabeth North Primary School (SA) 2018 Casuarina Street Primary School (NT) 2017 Riverton Primary School (WA) 2016 Wembley Primary School (WA) 2015 Brisbane Boys' College (Qld) 2014 Parkes Public School (NSW) 2013 Nightcliff Primary School (NT) 2012 Maribyrnong Sports Academy (Vic) 2011 Middle Years Tennis School at Box Hill Secondary College (Vic)

Most Outstanding Tournament



2025 Katherine Open (NT): The Northern Territory-based event prides itself on providing an engaging environment that caters for players of all ages and abilities. The highlight of the tournament in 2025 was the introduction of Red Ball Rumble – a fun, Saturday night event that saw kids and parents team up on court.

Memorial Drive Tennis Club (MDTC) Open Championships (SA): After winning Tennis SA’s Most Outstanding Tournament Award in 2024, the tournament aims to receive national recognition for its professionalism, inclusivity, and atmosphere. This year’s tournament hosted a record 150 participants and introduced its first full qualifying draw.

Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club 35th Easter Tournament – Senior and Junior (Vic): Currently in its 36th year, the Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club’s annual Easter tournament always attracts a big crowd. Tournament registrations generally sell out within an hour, with participation numbers increasing from 376 to 412 in 2025, creating an amazing atmosphere.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Most Outstanding Tournament 2024 Margaret Court Cup - Albury Tennis Association (NSW) 2023 2023 Queensland Head Stage Age (Qld) 2022 Euroa Lawn Tennis Club Labour Day (Vic) 2021 Warrnambool Lawn Open (Vic) 2020 Not presented 2019 Playford Tennis International (SA), North Beach Junior Classic (WA) 2018 Canberra International (ACT), Traralgon International (Vic) 2017 Melbourne Wheelchair Tennis Open (Vic), Mildura Grand International (Vic) 2016 Canberra International (ACT), Ferntree Gully AMT (Vic) 2015 Mildura Grand International (Vic), Bendigo Junior Tour (Vic) 2014 Toowoomba International (Qld), Bendigo Classic (Vic) 2013 Toowoomba International (Qld) 2012 Bendigo International (Vic) 2011 Burnie International (TAS) 2010 Burnie International (TAS)

Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative

2025 International Transgender Day of Visibility (ITDOV) Celebration (TAS): Conducted by the Hobart Out Tennis Club and hosted by Tasmanian Governor Hon. Barbara Baker AC, it was the first ITDOV event to be hosted by a state governor at their official residence in Australian history. The event helped signify a landmark achievement in the club’s comprehensive inclusion program, promoting tennis to the LGBTQIA+ community.

PALM Workers Program (Vic): Sale Tennis Club in regional Victoria have welcomed more than 80 Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) workers from Kiribati, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor Leste, Indonesia, and Vanuatu to assist with club activities. One of their highlights over the past year was a traditional Christmas lunch hosted by club volunteers for the workers who are away from their families.

SA Blind and Low Vision Program (SA): Nominated for a second straight year after winning top honours in 2024, the program has continued to grow in 2025. Participation numbers at Tuesday night training sessions increased by 20 per cent, Isaiah Muller and Ethan Cook became world No.1 in their respective categories, and head coach Nicolas Bradley oversaw the Australian team at the 2024 European and World Blind Tennis Championships.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative 2024 SA Blind and Low Vision Tennis Program (SA)

The winners will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 8 December at Crown Palladium Ballroom. You can follow the event across the Tennis Australia social media channels.