Aussie Weekly Wrap: Preston, Sweeny shine bright in Brisbane

Taylah Preston captured her third Australian Pro Tour title of the season with victory at the Brisbane W35 event.

The 20-year-old dropped just two sets across five matches, finishing with a commanding 6-2 6-4 win over Japan’s Natsumi Kawaguchi in the final.

Preston has now won 10 of her past 12 matches and owns a remarkable 25-3 record since the start of the 2025–2026 Australian Pro Tour season in September, having added to earlier titles in Wagga Wagga and Darwin.

Dane Sweeny was also victorious in Brisbane after he overcame Denmark’s Carl Overbeck 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 in a hard-fought final to secure his eighth ITF crown of the year at the M25 event.

The 24-year-old has now recovered from a one-set deficit 13 times in 2025 and continues an exceptional run. He has claimed 53 of his past 59 matches in a dominant stretch, which includes six Australian Pro Tour titles as well as ITF triumphs in San Diego and Chinese Taipei.

The week’s most outstanding performers also include:

Kimberley Birrell: The 27-year-old returned to the world’s top 100 with a runner-up finish at the WTA 250 event in Chennai. Birrell upset third seed Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals and edged Joanna Garland in a three-set semifinal before falling to Janice Tjen in the final.

Storm Hunter: Having landed a WTA 1000 doubles title in Wuhan earlier this month, Hunter fell just short of her second trophy from this year’s Asian swing after she and Romanian partner Monica Niculescu made a run to the Chennai final. The 31-year-old also won her opening singles match before bowing out to Arina Rodionova in the round of 16.

Arina Rodionova: The Aussie veteran continued her consistent form with back-to-back quarterfinals in October. Having beaten Hunter in the round of 16 in Chennai, the 35-year-old fell to Chinese Taipei’s Joanna Garland in the last eight.

Maya Joint: Australia’s top-ranked woman reached her fifth semifinal of the season at the Hong Kong Open. The 19-year-old battled through two three-set wins before falling to Spain’s Cristina Bucsa. Joint now holds a 52-28 record this year.

Alex de Minaur: The Australian No.1 sealed his place at the ATP Finals for a second straight year following a quarterfinal run at the Paris Masters. De Minaur’s impressive hard-court performance lifts him back to a career-high ranking of world No.6.

John Peers: Playing alongside American JJ Tracy, Peers reached the doubles quarterfinals in Paris and climbed eight spots to world No.41. It marks his 10th quarterfinal appearance in doubles this year.

Joshua Charlton: Charlton teamed with Great Britain’s Emile Hudd to claim the men’s doubles title in Brisbane, sealing the championship in straight sets. It’s his fifth Pro Tour doubles crown of the season.

Tenika McGiffin: The 26-year-old reached another doubles final on the Australian Pro Tour, partnering Japan’s Naho Sato before falling to Monique Barry and Natsumi Kawaguchi. It was McGiffin’s second final of the month and sixth since July.

Matthew Dellavedova: Dellavedova continued his strong form with a semifinal finish in Brisbane, where he lost to the eventual champion. The 6-2 6-1 scoreline was a repeat of the result when the pair met in the Tamworth 2 M25 final in September.

Alexandra Osborne: Osborne and Slovenian partner Kristina Novak advanced to the doubles semifinals at the W100 event in Irapuato, Mexico. It improved the 30-year-old’s hard-court record this season to 10-15.

