Preston makes statement in AO qualifying demolition

West Australian Taylah Preston needed just 48 minutes to see off former top-25 player German Mona Barthel, progressing to the second round of Australian Open 2025 qualifying.

Monday 06 January 2025
Jackson Mansell
Melbourne, VIC, Australia

West Australian Taylah Preston has emphatically advanced to the second round of Australian Open qualifying, prevailing against German Mona Barthel 6-1 6-2.

The 19-year-old needed just 48 minutes to defeat the former top-25 player, inching closer to her first Grand Slam as a qualifier.

"She is a great player, and she has had great success in her career being [a former] top 30 [player]," Preston said. "She's got a lot of experience and I'm still trying to get more experience.

RESULTS: Australian Open qualifying (Day 1)

"It was a bit tricky to get into a rhythm in the match, because of the way that Mona plays. She hits hard and there aren't a lot of rallies happening, the courts are pretty lively out there. Just sticking to [my plan] as much as I could and finding my way as much as I could."


Preston applied pressure from the outset as she attacked Barthel's second serve. The world No.172 won just three of 24 second-serve points, as Preston's backhand proved lethal.

The Aussie capitalised on all of her break point chances, going a perfect four-from-four for the contest.

"I am always trying to be aggressive where I can, I think that's just part of the game plan going into every match," she said. "If I get a look at a second serve, then [I can] start to take control of the rally there."

The youngster is aiming to make her first Grand Slam main draw as a qualifier, after wildcards at both hard-court majors in 2024.

Preston will next face third seed Harriet Dart, who defeated Aussie Lizette Cabrera in straight sets.

"It would mean literally everything really, I really want to qualify here," Preston said. "It's a massive goal of mine, but I am going to take it one point at a time."

Fellow Australians Alex Bolt, Tina Smith and Melisa Ercan all fell in first-round qualifying matches on Monday at Melbourne Park.

