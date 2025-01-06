Preston makes statement in AO qualifying demolition

West Australian Taylah Preston has emphatically advanced to the second round of Australian Open qualifying, prevailing against German Mona Barthel 6-1 6-2.

The 19-year-old needed just 48 minutes to defeat the former top-25 player, inching closer to her first Grand Slam as a qualifier.

"She is a great player, and she has had great success in her career being [a former] top 30 [player]," Preston said. "She's got a lot of experience and I'm still trying to get more experience.

RESULTS: Australian Open qualifying (Day 1)

"It was a bit tricky to get into a rhythm in the match, because of the way that Mona plays. She hits hard and there aren't a lot of rallies happening, the courts are pretty lively out there. Just sticking to [my plan] as much as I could and finding my way as much as I could."

Preston applied pressure from the outset as she attacked Barthel's second serve. The world No.172 won just three of 24 second-serve points, as Preston's backhand proved lethal.

The Aussie capitalised on all of her break point chances, going a perfect four-from-four for the contest.

"I am always trying to be aggressive where I can, I think that's just part of the game plan going into every match," she said. "If I get a look at a second serve, then [I can] start to take control of the rally there."

The youngster is aiming to make her first Grand Slam main draw as a qualifier, after wildcards at both hard-court majors in 2024.

Preston will next face third seed Harriet Dart, who defeated Aussie Lizette Cabrera in straight sets.

"It would mean literally everything really, I really want to qualify here," Preston said. "It's a massive goal of mine, but I am going to take it one point at a time."

Fellow Australians Alex Bolt, Tina Smith and Melisa Ercan all fell in first-round qualifying matches on Monday at Melbourne Park.

