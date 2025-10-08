Tennis Australia's new digital home makes access to the sport even easier

Tennis Australia has officially launched a new digital platform, creating a single destination for everything tennis and making it easier than ever to pick up a racquet.

The new tennis.com.au website brings together a range of previously separate digital experiences into one streamlined hub, making it easier for players, fans, coaches and venues to engage with the sport.

The revamped site offers a fresh look, improved navigation and a powerful new search experience.

Whether you're looking to play, compete, coach, book a court, or follow your favourite tournament or Aussie players, it’s all now accessible in one place.

“We’ve created a seamless experience that makes it easier than ever for people to get involved in tennis – whether they’re picking up a racquet for the first time or planning their visit to a major event,” Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.

“By bringing everything into one place, we’re removing barriers and making it easier for people to play, compete, coach and connect with the sport, whether they’re lifelong players or just starting out.

“For coaches, venues and program providers, this experience is a game-changer. It increases visibility, simplifies engagement and helps bring new players into the game, supporting the growth of tennis at every level.”

For casual players and program participants, the new Find, Book and Play feature allows users to search for nearby courts, coaches and programs such as Cardio Tennis or AO Holiday Programs, all without needing to jump between multiple websites.

Competitive players can now begin their journey in one place, with direct access to Tournaments and Match Centre.

Venues and coaches also benefit from increased visibility and simplified engagement with new players thanks to improved search and user journeys that help connect customers with local tennis providers.

All the latest news on Australia's top players – including their player profiles, Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup – as well as links to features, video highlights and podcasts can now be found in the Fan Zone section.

Fans of the Summer of Tennis – including Brisbane International, Adelaide International, Hobart International and Canberra International– will enjoy a more connected experience, with ticket and event planning, draws, schedules and live scores all integrated into the site.

The rollout of Member Association state sites and additional features will continue in the coming months, further enhancing the site’s reach and functionality.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!