Ranking Movers: Beijing success elevates Hon into top 100

Women’s singles

Priscilla Hon continues her career-best season after breaking into the WTA singles top 100 for the first time.

The 27-year-old rose 13 places to world No.95 following her impressive week in Beijing. The qualifier made her maiden third-round appearance at a WTA 1000 event, defeating 22nd seed Jelena Ostapenko to reach that point.

Maya Joint, another third-round finisher in Beijing, also achieved a career-high ranking this week.

Following a campaign that included defeating world No.19 Diana Shnaider in straight sets, Joint improved to world No.35, edging her closer to becoming seeded at Australian Open 2026.

Meanwhile, Emerson Jones climbed 11 places to world No.166 after she was a finalist at an ITF W50 tournament in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

She fell to countrywoman Olivia Gadecki, who jumped more than 60 places, to world No.233, with her tournament title.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.19 +1 Maya Joint No.35 +1 Kimberley Birrell No.89 -4 Priscilla Hon No.95 +13 Ajla Tomljanovic No.105 -11 Talia Gibson No.128 +3 Astra Sharma No.147 -2 Maddison Inglis No.154 +4 Daria Saville No.160 -1 Emerson Jones No.166 +11

Men’s singles

Aleksandar Vukic is the biggest climber within Australia’s top 10 after reaching the quarterfinals in Tokyo.

Vukic qualified for the event before recording victories against top-100 players Damir Dzumhur and Daniel Altmaier to progress to the final eight, his best result at ATP-500 level.

The New South Welshman moved up 16 places to world No.79, his highest ranking since June.

James Duckworth and Tristan Schoolkate also enjoy ranking spikes as they aim to finish the season on a high.

Alex de Minaur maintains his mantle as Australia’s top-ranked men’s singles player after reaching the semifinals in Beijing – his fourth ATP semifinal of 2025.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.7 +1 Alexei Popyrin No.40 -1 Adam Walton No.77 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.79 +16 Jordan Thompson No.85 -7 Tristan Schoolkate No.96 +4 James Duckworth No.103 +6 Chris O’Connell No.109 -6 Rinky Hijikata No.114 -2 Bernard Tomic No.168 +1

Women’s doubles

Hon moves inside the WTA doubles top 100 for the first time in seven years after advancing to the Beijing semifinals alongside Czech Karolina Muchova.

Ranked world No.179 last week, the Queenslander skyrocketed to world No.96, improving 83 places.

Storm Hunter also enhanced her ranking in China, as she and American Desirae Krawczyk progressed to the final four of a WTA 125 tournament in Suzhou. This propelled Hunter to world No.74.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.19 -1 Maya Joint No.51 0 Olivia Gadecki No.60 +1 Storm Hunter No.74 +5 Priscilla Hon No.96 +83 Petra Hule No.132 -7 Kimberly Birrell No.152 -5 Taylah Preston No.196 -3 Destanee Aiava No.212 -5 Alexandra Osborne No.226 -9

Men’s doubles

Patrick Harper moved inside the Australian top 10 following his quarterfinals berth at the Las Vegas Challenger.

After his 12th quarterfinal appearance on the ATP Challenger circuit this year, Harper climbed four places to world No.151.

In other moves, Blake Bayldon returned to the top 100, while John-Patrick Smith achieved a new career-high ranking of world No.49.