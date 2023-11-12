Biography

On Court

  • Won the  U18 Australian Championships singles title in December 2022
  • Also won the U18 Australian Championships doubles title in December 2022 (with Queensland’s Anja Nayar)
  • Defeated the No.1 seed (Sara Saito of Japan) in the opening round of the Australian Open 2023 girls’ singles competition

Off Court

  • Lives in Melbourne’s northern suburbs
  • Completed secondary school in 2022
  • Studying sports psychology at the University of Central Florida and playing college tennis

Titles/Finals

Titles

Statistics

Key statistics

Age20
Born20 March 2005
LivesMelbourne, Victoria
PlaysRight-handed