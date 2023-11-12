- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Won the U18 Australian Championships singles title in December 2022
- Also won the U18 Australian Championships doubles title in December 2022 (with Queensland’s Anja Nayar)
- Defeated the No.1 seed (Sara Saito of Japan) in the opening round of the Australian Open 2023 girls’ singles competition
Off Court
- Lives in Melbourne’s northern suburbs
- Completed secondary school in 2022
- Studying sports psychology at the University of Central Florida and playing college tennis
Titles/Finals
Titles
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|20
|Born
|20 March 2005
|Lives
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Plays
|Right-handed