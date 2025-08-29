Pickleball to take over Pat Rafter Arena in new Brisbane tournament

Brisbane's pickleball scene is set to heat up as the Brisbane Pickleball Classic takes over the Queensland Tennis Centre next month.

Entries are now open for players of all skill levels to compete for more than $8000 in prize money. Each player will play at least four round-robin matches and have an opportunity to rally on Pat Rafter Arena.

The Brisbane Pickleball Classic runs from Saturday 27 September to Sunday 28 September.

With 52 million players worldwide, pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports for all ages and abilities. It combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis and is played with paddles and a perforated ball on a smaller court.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Australian pickleball community for an unforgettable weekend of high-energy matches, exciting off-court activations and giveaways, along with a chance to showcase pickleball on one of the best arenas the sport has seen," Tennis Australia Head of Game Expansion Callum Beale said.

The sport's reach has extended beyond the court, capturing the attention of celebrities and sporting legends such as Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, Tom Brady, Taylor Swift, and George and Amal Clooney.

With celebrity ambassadors, inclusive appeal and focus on social interaction and fun, pickleball continues to grow in popularity.

Open to players of all levels, entries to the Brisbane Pickleball Classic are accepted on a first-come basis. Participants can select between five divisions, including:

Open - All players aged 16 years and above. Designed for a wide range of skill levels, these divisions offer an exciting and inclusive competition environment for players ready to test themselves on court

- Open to players aged 40 and above, with dedicated age categories:40+, 50+, and 60+ UTR-P Divisions (DUPR conversion applies)

2.99 and below: For players who are new to competitive pickleball 3.0 - 3.99: For experienced intermediate players comfortable with tournament play 4.0 & above: For advanced players competing at a high club or tournament level.



Divisions are structured to allow players to self-select based on their Universal Tennis Rating - Pickleball (UTR-P) or Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR) to ensure they enter the most suitable division.

More information on the Brisbane Pickleball Classic can be found HERE.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!