Building the next generation: National Talent Hubs

Ten National Talent Hubs have been identified in a key initiative supporting the development of Australia's most promising junior tennis players aged 7-12.

These hubs will help build a strong national pipeline of emerging talent, supporting Tennis Australia's long-term vision of producing future Grand Slam champions.

The environments are tailored to the Player Development Matrix, which outlines the key skills, attributes, competencies and volume required to develop players at each stage of their journey.

"After an open and transparent application and assessment process, which was available to all private sector coaches, we are excited to announce these ten venues across New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria as official National Talent Hubs," Tim Jolley, Tennis Australia Chief Performance Officer, said. "Their commitment to junior player development is critical to nurturing the next generation of Australian tennis talent.

"By partnering with these hubs, we're able to build a stronger, more connected pathway that supports players, their families and coaches, while laying the foundation for success both on and off the court."

Tennis Australia partners with private coaching businesses, rather than directly operating the hubs, providing ongoing support and investment to help grow program capacity and quality.

Coaches also have the opportunity to leverage professional development support from Tennis Australia.

National Talent Hubs 2025-2027

Victoria

Michael Logarzo Tennis

Tennis World - Melbourne Park

VIDA Tennis

Queensland

Lifetime - Brisbane West

Sheldon College

Sunshine Coast Grammar School

Tennis Plus Queens Park

New South Wales

Pymble Ladies' College

Tennis World - Sydney Olympic Park

Voyager

