Blind and Low Vision Championships: Winners crowned, records broken

The fourth annual Australian Blind and Low Vision Tennis Championships wrapped up in Melbourne on Sunday, with 49 athletes competing from around the country and, for the first time, the Asia-Pacific region.

South Australia claimed their first Maurice Gleeson Cup, awarded to the top-performing state or territory across all singles events.

The cup, named in honour of Maurice Gleeson OAM, celebrates his contribution to blind tennis over many years, with players earning points based on final placings and team size.

This year's championships featured record participation in the B1 and B2 women's divisions, the largest junior and women's player fields, and for the first time, a gender split B1 singles draw at national level.

New South Wales' Grace Hobbs, the current world No.1 in B4 women's singles, defended her national title.

Meanwhile, Queensland's Oli Fanshawe, world No.2 in the B2 men's division, claimed the B2 Men's Singles title. He defeated the current world No.1 Ethan Cook from South Australia in a thrilling tie-break. Both players have had an impressive year consisting of multiple state, national and international campaigns.

Other standout results included:



Isaiah Muller (SA) taking out the B1 Open Singles title

Isabella Allen (Qld) and Tess Whelan (Vic) teaming up to win the B1 Open Doubles

Courtney Webeck (NSW) winning her 4th consecutive title in the B2 Women's Singles

Reuben Fairbank (SA) upsetting the current world number No.1 Michael Leigh (NSW) in a gritty come from behind win in the B3 Men's Singles

Ross Patterson (TAS) claiming the B4 Men's Singles, continuing his impressive undefeated record in the division

Bo Buakaho (SA) and Madison Kelly (Vic) emerging as junior stars to watch, each reaching multiple finals

RESULTS: Australian Blind and Low Vision Championships 2025

EVENT CHAMPION RUNNER-UP Junior Boys Singles Ethan Cook (SA) Arato Katsuda-Green (NSW) Junior Girls Singles Madison Kelly (Vic) Bo Buakaho (SA) Division 2 Junior Singles Kala Petronijevic (Vic) Nikhil Ojha (Vic) B1 Open Singles Isaiah Muller (SA) Mikail Liakos (Vic) B2 Men's Singles Oliver Fanshawe (Qld) Ethan Cook (SA) B3 Men's Singles Reuben Fairbank (SA) Michael Leigh (NSW) B4 Men's Singles Ross Patterson (TAS) Arato Katsuda-Green (NSW) B1 Women's Singles Isabella Allen (Qld) Tess Whelan (Vic) B2 Women's Singles Courtney Webeck (NSW) Candice Kennedy (SA) B3 Women's Singles Bo Buakaho (SA) Samantha Hall (NSW) B4 Women's Singles Grace Hobbs (NSW) Madison Kelly (Vic) B1 Open Doubles Isabella Allen (Qld) / Tess Whelan (Vic)

B2 Men's Doubles Ethan Cook (SA) / Bradley Brider (SA) Ned Brewer-Maiga (Vic) / Lachlan Wallace (SA) B3-4 Men's Doubles Michael Leigh (NSW) / Ross Patterson (TAS) Arato Katsuda-Green (NSW) / Sean Russo (NSW) B2 Women's Doubles Amelia Hart (SA) / Courtney Webeck (NSW) Phoebe Finlay (Qld) /Karen Papanikolaou (NSW) B3-4 Women's Doubles Grace Hobbs (NSW) / Madison Kelly (Vic) Samantha Hall (NSW) / Bo Buakaho (SA) Junior Doubles (Invitational) Nikhil Ojha (Vic) /Bjorn Turner (Vic) Mikail Liakos (Vic) / Kala Petronijevic (Vic)

Mikail Liakos (Vic) / Olivia Chan (Vic)