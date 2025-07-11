Grassroots to Wimbledon: How Aussie stars achieved their dream

Alex de Minaur started on a local court...just like you.

All of Australia's top players started their tennis journeys at the grassroots level, as they hoped to one day be playing on centre court.

This is how some of Australia's tennis stars began their tennis careers:

Alex de Minaur: Australia's highest-ranked singles player first began tennis lessons as a three-year-old in Carss Park, a suburb south of Sydney.

Kimberly Birrell: The Queenslander's tennis journey started at Queen's Park Tennis Club in Southport, the tennis club her parents managed. That is where she met current Australian Billie Jean King Cup captain Sam Stosur, who would come to the club when she spent Christmas with her family on the Gold Coast.

Alexei Popyrin: The New South Welshman first started playing tennis as a five-year-old at the Kim Warwick Tennis Academy in Hornsby, in Sydney's northwest.

Olivia Gadecki: The 23-year-old was first encouraged to pick up a racquet at the age of three by her four older brothers on the Gold Coast.

Tristan Schoolkate: Be it at Claremont Lawn Tennis Club in Perth, or the world's most famous courts, Tristan Schoolkate will always love playing on grass. "I played on grass a lot when I was a kid," Schoolkate explained. "I love playing on it, whether it's at Wimbledon or at home."

Talia Gibson: The grasscourts at Blue Gum Tennis Club in Brentwood, Western Australia, have helped Talia Gibson feel at home at Wimbledon. "[I feel] super comfortable on the grass," she said. "My first club was super close to home, and they definitely had a lot of grass courts."

Adam Walton: The 26-year-old first started playing tennis at five years old at the Home Hill Tennis Association. The association is in a unique location, with 12 synthetic courts situated inside a racing track.

Ash Barty: From hitting the ball up against the wall at her Ipswich home to hitting players off the court on the biggest international stages, Ash Barty was developing her winning habits at an early age. A former Wimbledon champion, Barty started her journey at the West Brisbane Tennis Centre.

Nick Kyrgios: Did you know Nick Kyrgios began his tennis journey at the National Sports Club in Lyneham, ACT - home of the Canberra International?

John Millman: One of four siblings, John Millman began his tennis journey at Laffs Mt Gravatt Tennis Centre in Brisbane at age four. He would start hitting with a relative of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, Ken Laver, at 5:45am on Saturday morning, before his three older sisters began their lessons at 6am.

