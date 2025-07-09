Four years on, Tyzzer reflects on Barty’s Wimbledon triumph

More than two million Australians tuned in to watch Ash Barty defeat Karolina Pliskova in the 2021 Wimbledon final.

The victory not only fulfilled the then-world No.1's childhood dream of winning The Championships but also made her the first Australian woman to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish in over four decades.

An integral part of Barty's team who helped her achieve this feat was her coach, Craig Tyzzer.

On this week's episode of The Sit-Down podcast, Tyzzer revealed he wasn't sure Barty would even play Wimbledon, following a significant muscle tear she sustained at Roland Garros just weeks earlier.

"We actually didn't hit a ball between the second round of the French to three days before Wimbledon, and that was my biggest concern was just she wasn't going to be tennis-wise ready," he said.

"Once we got onto the practice courts at Wimbledon we couldn't do a whole lot. It sort of trickled in, and then once she got through the first round I thought yeah, we're actually in pretty good shape.

"Did I think she could win the tournament? Probably not."

With her crew concerned about her form, expectation perhaps eased on that year's top-seeded player.

Nevertheless, Barty and Tyzzer worked together to ensure she was 100 per cent ready going into every match.

"We really enjoyed finding out ways Ash could win on court and how her game is able to beat certain players and then how she can play a different game to beat other players," Tyzzer recalled.

"She really bought into that. [She was] such a good competitor and I think that's why she had such good results".

Wimbledon 2021 reached a crescendo when Barty broke Pliskova in the third set of the final, putting her in the driver's seat for the rest of the match.

She went on to claim her second major title - after winning Roland Garros in 2019 - with a 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 win over the Czech.

Despite challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic still looming, Team Barty made sure to celebrate the good times and even treated themselves to a holiday in the Bahamas after her triumph.

"2021 was an amazing year to achieve everything that she did, and then put the Olympics in there with a bronze medal," Tyzzer said. "It was a fantastic year."

After such a strong season on tour, Barty completely shocked the tennis world when she announced her retirement from professional tennis just weeks after winning Australian Open 2022.

"I felt after she'd won Wimbledon, she achieved everything she wanted to achieve," Tyzzer observed.

"I've always said the Australian Open was for everyone else. She just wanted to do that for Australia, so [her retirement] wasn't a massive surprise to me".

Since then, Tyzzer has been based in Melbourne, working for Tennis Australia to oversee the development pathway of elite female players aged 14 to 24.

However, he hasn't completely ruled out the idea of hitting the road again with another player.

"It has to be right for me," he said.

"I just don't want to walk back in and not feel comfortable with it."