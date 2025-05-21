Roland Garros: Golden duo returns alongside strong Aussie doubles contingent

The last time John Peers and Matthew Ebden played on the Parisian red dirt, they left with Olympic gold - now, they're back as partners in the Roland Garros men's doubles draw.

Despite their golden triumph at Paris 2024, Roland Garros is the only Grand Slam in which both Peers and Ebden have failed to make a final.

But the pair will look to carry their Olympic momentum from a year ago into next week, heading to Paris after preparing together on the European clay in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and now Geneva.

The all-Australian combination are through to the quarterfinals at the ATP 250 event, after a 7-6(4) 7-6(1) over Frenchmen Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

The gold medallists are one of three all-Aussie duos confirmed for the Roland Garros main draw, including Jordan Thompson and Nick Kyrgios who will be seeded in the men's draw.

Kyrgios has elected to focus solely on doubles as he returns to the claycourt Slam for the first time since 2017.

That event eight years ago is the only time Kyrgios and Thompson have teamed up at tour level. Reaching the third round, it remains the best result either of them have achieved in doubles at Roland Garros.

Playing with international partners in the men's doubles draw is John-Patrick Smith, Rinky Hijikata and Matthew Romios, who is competing in an overseas Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

The highest-seeded Australians in the tournament, Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez, lead the contingent in the women's doubles draw as the No.6 seed.

Hunter and Perez have won four of their six matches on clay together this season, including a strong run at the WTA 1000 event in Rome last week, where they reached the semifinals.

MORE: Hunter and Perez reach Rome 1000 semifinals

Perez reached the semifinals in 2023 with American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez, and will pair with her fellow Aussie left-hander at Roland Garros for the first time since 2020.

Also featuring in the women's doubles draw is Olivia Gadecki, Kimberly Birrell and Maya Joint.

Roland Garros entry list: Men's doubles

(8) Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

John Peers (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS)

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Fernando Romboli (BRA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) / Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Matthew Romios (AUS)/Gregorie Jacq (FRA)

(ALT) Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)/James Duckworth (AUS)

Roland Garros entry list: Women's doubles

(6) Storm Hunter (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS)

Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Zheng Shuai (CHN)

Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Harriet Dart (GBR)

Maya Joint (AUS)/Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO)

