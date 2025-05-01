Australian team named for 2025 Virtus World Tennis Championships

Australia's top tennis players with an intellectual disability or autism are preparing to represent the nation on the world stage at the 2025 Virtus World Tennis Championships, set to take place in Astana, Kazakhstan from Monday 5 to Saturday 10 May.

Eight athletes have been selected to wear the green and gold, competing across the three international classifications in the intellectual disability and autism (IDA) pathway - II-1 (intellectual disability), II-2 (Down syndrome) and II-3 (autism).

Australian Team

Men

Archie Graham (QLD) - II-1

Damian Phillips (NSW) - II-1

Timothy Gould (QLD) - II-2

Aman Ramadani (QLD) - II-2

Hunter Thompson (QLD) - II-3

Hayden Ballard (QLD) - II-3

Women

Kelly Wren (NSW) - II-1

Andriana Petrakis (SA) - II-1

Queensland's Archie Graham, the world No.1 in the II-1 men's category, will once again lead the team.

The experienced campaigner is no stranger to the international spotlight, having claimed four medals - one gold, two silver and one bronze - at the 2023 Virtus Global Games and national titles at the Australian Open PWII Championships, including his most recent third consecutive title in 2025.

He will be joined by Timothy Gould (II-2) and Hunter Thompson (II-3), who are both looking to defend their world No.1 rankings in their respective classifications after standout performances across 2024.

Kelly Wren also continues to be a cornerstone of Australia's IDA team, with her consistent high level performance earning her a prominent position in the global rankings.

She currently holds the No.4 spot in the II-1 women's singles world rankings, securing silver medals in last year's Virtus World Tennis Championships in both the II-1 women's doubles, alongside Andriana Petrakis, and the II-1 mixed doubles, partnering with Damian Phillips.

Following a team training camp in Canberra last week, head coach Alison Scott said the team is in strong form and ready to embrace the challenge ahead.

"The team has worked incredibly hard over the past few months to prepare for this event," Scott said.

"Our longstanding players bring so much experience and resilience, and it's been fantastic to see how they've helped guide and support some of the newer members of the team."

This year marks the second Virtus World Championships campaign for Hayden Ballard (II-3) and Aman Ramadani (II-2), who both debuted internationally in 2024.

"Hayden and Aman have continued to develop and thrive in the national pathway," Scott said.

"They've grown in confidence and have really embraced the team culture, which is a core part of representing Australia. The camaraderie within this group is something really special."

Scott also highlighted the rapid growth of international competition across the IDA classifications.

"The international standard continues to rise, which is exciting for the sport and for our players. What's most important is the opportunity we're creating - not just to compete, but to thrive as individuals and as teammates.

"This team embodies all of that, and I couldn't be prouder."

The Australian IDA team is proudly supported by Sport Inclusion Australia, the national member organisation for Virtus.