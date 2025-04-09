Australian Claycourt Championships kick-start junior tennis calendar

Australia's top junior tennis players will take part in the 2025 12/u and 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships in Lyneham, Canberra this week, with action on court from Saturday 12 to Thursday 17 April.

A total of 128 junior players will take to the courts at the Canberra Tennis Centre, competing for the 12-and-under and 14-and-under national titles.

Zayd Joosab (Qld) will take his place as the top seed in the 12-and-under boys, while Emma Esenova (NSW) will lead the 12-and-under girls.

Leading the 14-and-under girls is top seed Ceressa Jackson (Qld), with Arkin Amin-Patel (Qld) to lead the 14-and-under boys.

Tournament Director Mark Pead says the tournament is one of the highlights of the year for junior development.

"This event is a fantastic opportunity for young players to test themselves against the best in the country," Pead said.

"Clay is such an important surface for our players to learn on, and as the international clay court season starts, the Claycourt Championships remain integral to junior player development.

"It's a priority that our juniors have access to all the major playing surfaces to give them the best shot at competing internationally with the world's best," Pead continued.

Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy said it's always a special time of year when the country's best young players arrive in Canberra.

"We're thrilled to welcome the best junior talent from around the country back to Canberra," La Brooy said.

"This is always an exciting week on the calendar with great energy around the grounds, with many of these junior athletes chasing their first national title.

"Past champions of this event - who all started their tennis journey at junior nationals - include Nick Kyrgios, Ash Barty and Marc Polmans. It's wonderful to be able to host the future stars of the sport in the nation's capital.

"With free entry all week, we'd love to see the local community come down and support the next generation of Aussie tennis."

Three National Junior Championships are played each year on each of the Grand Slam surfaces - clay, grass and hard court - as part of Tennis Australia's player development pathway. A junior teams' championships will also be hosted on the Gold Coast later this year.

Australian Junior Championships 2025 calendar

Canberra, ACT

Teams Championships (hardcourt) 18-20 June Gold Coast, Qld)

Grasscourt Championships 11-17 December (TBC, Vic)

2025 12/u and 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships - event details

Claycourt Championships12-17 April

Date: Saturday 12 to Thursday 17 April

Venue: Canberra Tennis Centre, 3 Riggall Place, Lyneham

Entry: Entry is free to the public

Event details: Acceptance lists, draws, live scoring and results available here

2025 12/u and 14/u Australian Claycourt Championships - top seeds

12/u boys

Zayd Joosab (Qld)

Thaadhie Karunanayake (Vic)

Jobe Dikkenberg (ACT)

Mitchell Coventry-Searle (NSW)

Lennox Kelly (Qld)

Oliver Baker (Vic)

Hamish Caruana (Qld)

Thoma Bogatyrev (Qld)

12/u girls

Emma Esenova (NSW)

Joyce Sun (NSW)

Aleksija Vujcic (NSW)

Jocelyn Jia (Vic)

Eadie Biggs (Qld)

Samantha Sun (Qld)

Amelia Hilton (WA)

Sadie Gillard (SA)

14/u boys

Arkin Amin-Patel (Qld)

Jonathan Zhang (Vic)

Max Edwards (SA)

Kai Coghlan (SA)

Parth Chitroda (Vic)

Elroi Chiripamberi (WA)

Xander Crabb (NSW)

Ayush Salunkhe (Vic)

14/u girls

Ceressa Jackson (Qld)

Musemma Cilek (Vic)

Ami Dalla Pozza (NSW)

Suri Suchovsky (NSW)

Mia Slatina (NSW)

Isabel Cairns (Vic)

Ana Maric (Vic)

Valentyna Rosa (NSW)