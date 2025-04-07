Aussie Weekly Wrap: Smith breaks drought in Houston

John-Patrick Smith ended a seven-year drought on Monday morning after he triumphed in Houston. The ATP 250 title is his first ATP-level doubles crown since he won the Atlanta Open with American Nicholas Monroe in 2018.

Following his best result at a Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells, Smith and Brazilian Fernando Romboli were flawless, not dropping a set throughout the tournament.

Their crowning moment came after a 6-1 6-4 victory against Federico Gomez and Santiago Gonzalez.

Talia Gibson: The 20-year-old was back among the victors in Nantes, France, winning an ITF W50 singles title. She also teamed up with Belgian Sofia Costoulas to reach the doubles final.

Chris O'Connell: The top-100 player proved why clay is his most successful surface, advancing to the quarterfinals in Bucharest, Romania. O'Connell's final-eight journey included a three-hour marathon win over No.4 seed Nicolas Jarry.

Astra Sharma: Sharma backed up her ITF W35 finals appearance in Spain, with a WTA 125 semifinal berth in Turkey. It was a successful week for the 29-year-old, who also featured in the doubles semifinals.

Matthew Romios and Adam Walton: In their first tournament together, Romios and Walton reached the semifinals in Houston. With a strong run that featured a victory over No.4 seeds Rinky Hijikata and Jordan Thompson, the duo succumbed to eventual champions John-Patrick Smith and Fernando Romboli.

Petra Hule: Another Australian who performed well in Nantes this week, Hule competed in her third doubles semifinal of 2025. The South Australian has now featured in the final four at six of her last 12 tournaments.

Jake Delaney: The 27-year-old continued his doubles form with another semifinal appearance. Delaney, alongside Japan's Leo Vithoontien, won their first two matches in Kashiwa, Japan, before they withdrew from the tournament.

Blake Mott: In what has been an impressive fortnight in Heraklion, Greece for the New South Welshman, Mott reached his second-consecutive quarterfinal.

Aadithya Pai: The 17-year-old was dominant in Ghana, advancing to the singles and doubles finals at an ITF J30 tournament in Accra. His week culminated in doubles silverware alongside Ghanaian Hanif Boateng.

