Another year, another home-grown AO champion to look forward to

AO 2025 is guaranteed to have at least one Australian champion by the fortnight's end.

That was confirmed on Wednesday, when Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith set up an all-Australian mixed doubles final against Olivia Gadecki and John Peers.

The first all-Aussie final in the Open-era history of the event - and the first since the 1967 Australian Championships - will be staged on Friday. It means that for the 14th straight edition of the tournament, a local name will be inscribed on at least one AO trophy.

There could be more, given the ongoing success of other Aussies across several AO events.

World No.1 junior Emerson Jones is into the girls' singles semifinals, as well as the final of the junior girls' doubles event with Brit Hannah Klugman, while Ben Wenzel is through to the boys' wheelchair doubles final.

With the introduction of the junior wheelchair division at Australian Open 2025, there are now 19 officially sanctioned events staged across the 15 days of the main draw at Melbourne Park:



Men's singles

Women's singles

Men's doubles

Women's doubles

Mixed doubles

Boys' singles

Girls' singles

Boys' doubles

Girls' doubles

Men's wheelchair singles

Women's wheelchair singles

Quad wheelchair singles

Men's wheelchair doubles

Women's wheelchair doubles

Quad wheelchair doubles

Boys' wheelchair singles

Girls' wheelchair singles

Boys' wheelchair doubles

Girls' wheelchair doubles

You have to go back to AO 2011 to find the last time there were no Australian champions in any of the events.

In 37 completed editions of the AO at Melbourne Park, there have been only four other years - 1990, 2006, 2009 and 2010 - that did not feature at least one Aussie winner.

Since 2011 we've had champions in boys' singles, such as the recently retired 2012 champion Luke Saville. We've seen Dylan Alcott dominate in the quad wheelchair division, both in singles and in doubles alongside Heath Davidson.

In four consecutive years (2013-16) there was an Australian champion in boys' doubles, including Alex de Minaur - who reached the AO 2025 men's singles quarterfinals - alongside Blake Ellis.

In women's doubles, Sam Stosur hoisted the trophy with Zhang Shuai in 2019, while in four of the past eight completed AOs, there's been an Australian winner in the men's doubles - including three straight years from AO 2022 to 2024.

Most famously, Ash Barty become the women's singles champion at Australian Open 2022 - the first Aussie singles champion in 44 years.

Nick Kyrgios, the AO 2022 men's doubles winner with Thanasi Kokkinakis, also won the boys' singles in 2013, the same year Matthew Ebden - the AO 2024 men's doubles champion - won the mixed doubles with Jarmila Gajdosova.

Kyrgios and Ebden are among a select group of Australians to win more than one event at Melbourne Park.

Yet none have matched Todd Woodbridge's feat of winning three different events since the tournament relocated in 1988. Woodbridge is a six-time AO champion - twice in boys' doubles (1988-89), once in mixed doubles (1993) and three times in men's doubles.

His 1992 and 1997 wins came alongside Mark Woodforde, before he was victorious again in 2001 with Swede Jonas Bjorkman.

AUSTRALIAN AO CHAMPIONS (SINCE 1988)

Player Event/s Year/s 1 Alcott Quad WC singlesQuad WC doubles 2015-20212018-2021 2 Andrijic Boys' doubles 2014 3 Barty Women's singles 2022 4 Bourgeois Boys' doubles 1995 5 Davidson Quad WC doubles 2018-2021 6 De Minaur Boys' doubles 2016 7 Delaney Boys' doubles 2015 8 Dellacqua Girls' doubles 2003 9 Dominikovic Girls' doubles 1998 10 Doyle Boys' singlesBoys' doubles 19921991, 1992 11 Drake-Brockman Girls' singles 1995 12 Draper Mixed doubles 2005 13 Eagle Boys' doubles 1991 14 Ebden Mixed doublesMen's doubles 20132024 15 Ellis Boys' doubles 2016 16 Ellwood Boys' singlesBoys' doubles 19941994 17 Faull Girls' singlesGirls' doubles 19881988 18 Gajdosova Mixed doubles 2013 19 Hall Men's WC singles 2003, 2004, 2005 20 Henry Boys' doubles 2002 21 Hijikata Men's doubles 2023 22 J. Anderson Boys' singlesBoys' doubles 19881989 23 Klein Boys' singles 2007 24 Kokkinakis Men's doubles 2022 25 Kubler Men's doubles 2023 26 Kyrgios Men's doublesBoys' singles 20222013 27 Limmer Girls' singles 1992 28 McQuillan Girls' doubles 1988 29 Molik Women's doublesGirls' doubles 20051998 30 Mousley Boys' doubles 2013, 2014 31 Musgrave Girls' singles 1994 32 O. Anderson Boys' singles 2016 33 Peers Men's doubles 2017 34 Philippoussis Boys' doubles 1994 35 Polmans Boys' doubles 2015 36 Pratt Girls' singles 1991 37 Provis Mixed doubles 1992 38 Rafter Men's doubles 1999 39 Reid Boys' doubles 2002 40 Saville Boys' singles 2012 41 Sceney Boys' doubles 1992 42 Stoltenberg Boys' doubles 1988 43 Stosur Women's doublesMixed doubles 20192005 44 Stubbs Women's doublesMixed doubles 20002000 45 Szili Girls' doubles 2003 46 Tomic Boys' singles 2008 47 Warder Men's doubles 1993 48 Wheeler Girls' doubles 2000 49 Woodbridge Men's doublesMixed doublesBoys' doubles 1992, 1997, 200119931988, 1989 50 Woodforde Men's doublesMixed doubles 1992, 19971992, 1996

