AO 2025: Jones surges into girls' singles semifinal

World No. 1 junior Emerson Jones remains on track for further success in her home Grand Slam.

The Queenslander defeated Austria's Lilli Tagger, who had an impressive run at the Australian Open, in a hard-fought quarterfinal battle lasting nearly two hours. After dropping the first set, Jones roared back to secure a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

The opening set was closely contested, with Jones losing a service game and struggled to find opportunities. Despite hitting nine winners to Tagger's five, Jones trailed in total points won and couldn't break her opponent's serve.

However, the match turned in the second set as Jones raised her first-serve win percentage by 16 per cent and converted two of her three break points to take control.

She maintained this dominance in the deciding set, winning 73 per cent of her first-serve points compared to Tagger's 48 per cent Jones didn't allow the Austrian a single breakpoint opportunity in the final two sets, sealing a commanding comeback victory.

Jones next faces No.4 seed Sonobe Wakana, who defeated fellow Australian Tahlia Kokkinis 6-2, 6-4 earlier in the day.

Wakana's steady performance overcame a spirited effort from Kokkinis, who took a medical timeout after the first set and couldn't turn the match around.

For Jones, this year's Australian Open represents a chance at redemption. After finishing runner-up in last year's final, she's determined to go one step further.

Success would see Jones become the first Australian girls' singles champion at her home Grand Slam in 30 years.

Adding to her impressive day, Jones and British partner Hannah Klugman also progressed to the junior girls' doubles final.

The pair defeated Czech duo Tereza Krejcova and Vendula Valdmanovva 7-6(3) 6-3 to set a clash with Annika Penickova and Kristina Penickova, who are identical twin sisters.

The 17-year-old Kokkinakis, meanwhile, can count her Australian Open campaign as a breakout success.

Progress to the quarterfinals, including victory over. No. 10 seed Rosista Doncheva, ensuring a welcome junior rankings boost.

