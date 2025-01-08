Amateur tennis players set for inaugural AO 1 Point Slam

Local tennis players who have dreamt of facing off against the world's best on the biggest stage will take to the court tomorrow for the inaugural AO 1 Point Slam.

Taking place on KIA Arena, the AO 1 Point Slam will see one lucky winner take home $60,000 in prize money and the ultimate bragging rights.

The event will feature 16 amateur players - eight men and eight women - who will take on the pros. Whoever wins the point, wins the match and progresses to the next round. The player that loses the point is knocked out.

The amateur field ranges in age from 15 to 72, hailing from Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory. Aggressive all court players, serve volleyers, self-confessed hacks and those who play a more 'graceful game' will all feature as part of the draw.

Oldest competitor Bruce Saunders' career was cut short by a shoulder injury, but he is back playing Senior Masters singles tournaments after 40 years.

"I am looking forward just being out there and hitting with somebody that is as good as I wanted to get when I was younger. Oh, I hope they take it easy on me!"

Shepparton's Olivia Quigley has hit the court at the Australian Open before, not as a player but as a ballkid for the 2016 final between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Andrew Carter, Mount Waverley Vic, has pledged to donate the $60,000 prizemoney to his home club of 25+ years, MCC Glen Iris Valley.

And after years of attending the AO together Paul Fitzgerald entered the competition with the hope that he would be able to create one final amazing AO memory with his terminally ill father.

The AO 1 Point Slam amateur field includes:

Zahra Arthur, 20, Mount Martha, Vic

Kelsey Bail, 31, Chirnside Park, Vic

Andrew Carter, 37, Mount Waverley, Vic

James Dimauro, 40, Warrnambool, Vic

Paul Fitzgerald, 56, Airport West, Vic

John Hampson, 43, Eltham North, Vic

Naima Luthra, 17, Beaumaris, Vic

Nelson Parker, 35, Ngunnawal, ACT

Noah Pociask, 15, Port Macquarie, NSW

Olivia Quigley, 24, Shepparton, Vic

Matthew Riley, 28, Diggers Rest, Vic

Bruce Saunders, 72, Blackburn, Vic

Allyson Schumacher, 53, Eglinton, NSW

Ksenija Varesanovic, 25, Moe, Vic

Paige Williamson, 18, Wundowie, WA

Lauren Yarrow, 31, Mildura, Vic

AO 1 Point Slam fast facts

Takes place at 1pm on 9 January 2025 at Kia Arena

Accessible on a Thursday AO Opening Week ground pass or charity match ticket

Coin toss determines who serves and receives at the beginning of each match

Amateurs get two serves and Pros just the one

Whoever wins the point, wins the match, and progresses to the next round. The player that loses the point is knocked out

Five rounds or 31 matches in total

Winner takes home $60,000 in prize money

The AO Opening Week presenting partner, the Herald Sun, is also offering fan and player prize packs.

Thanks to AO Opening Week presenting partner, the Herald Sun, the AO 1 Point Slam amateur competitor who makes it the furthest in the event will receive:



4 x Rod Laver Arena tickets to the Australian Open 2025 women's final on Saturday 25 January + a 52-week Herald Sun digital subscription.

Double Ground Passes for Australian Open 2025 for + a 52-week Herald Sun digital subscription.

4 x Double passes to attend the Rod Laver Arena night session at Australian Open 2025 on Friday 17 January + a 52-week Herald Sun digital subscription.

2 x Family Ground Passes (4 tickets) + a 52-week Herald Sun digital subscription.

10 x Family Ground Passes (4 tickets) + a 52-week Herald Sun digital subscription (2 per day).

5 x Double passes to attend the Rod Laver Arena night session at Australian Open 2025 on Friday 17 January + a 52-week Herald Sun digital subscription (1 per day).

The Herald Sun is also giving the other 15 amateur competitors: