Aussies aim to build on career bests in Brisbane

Jordan Thompson could be excused some wry smiles as he participated in the Brisbane International 2025 draw ceremony on Saturday.

Having kick-started a career-best season with a semifinal showing at the 2024 tournament, the Sydneysider's campaign will begin in 2025 against in-form Italian Matteo Berrettini.

"Yeah it's a tough one. He's been playing great tennis. He broke our hearts at Davis Cup against Thanasi (Kokkinakis). He's got a big game," Thompson noted of Berrettini, who claimed three career titles and featured in a second straight Davis Cup victory for Italy in his comeback from an injury-delayed start to the 2024 season.

"[But] when you play tennis, you have to beat whoever is in front of you to win the tournament anyway."

Thompson brings confidence from a series of breakthroughs in 2024. Alongside a first ATP singles title in Los Cabos, he progressed to a fourth singles final in Atlanta, ensuring he arrives in Brisbane at a career-high No.26 ranking.

"For me it's just a number but it's pretty special I guess," said Thompson. "Hopefully being [in the] top 30 is not the end result."

As he targets further highs, there's confidence in knowing that competing on home soil can bring out Thompson's best.

The Sydneysider has especially happy memories from Pat Rafter Arena, where he stunned Rafael Nadal to reach the Brisbane semifinals in 2024.

"The Aussie summer is the best time for Australians. I feel so comfortable here," said the 30-year-old.

"Great memories on this court, whether it be Brisbane International or Davis Cup. I actually used to train here maybe 10 years ago, so I'm no stranger to this venue."

> VIEW: Brisbane International 2025 men's singles draw

Fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios is also no stranger to Pat Rafter Arena, having lifted the Brisbane trophy in 2018. Limited to just one tournament in the past two season as he navigated serious knee and wrist injuries, Kyrgios will face rapidly improving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in his long-awaited return to the court at Brisbane International 2025.

John Millman, who wound up his professional career at Australian Open 2024, expects a thrilling contest.

"I think everyone is excited to see Nick back in action," Millman said. "He is up against the young Frenchman Giovanni Perricard who had his breakthrough in Basel where he won the 500 at the end of the year.

"They were different conditions in the indoor (to Brisbane) but if you haven't seen Giovanni play he has an absolute rocket of a serve. We know Nick does but Perricard does also. That is going to be a feature match."

There will also be many eyes on Rinky Hijikata as the Australian meets Novak Djokovic in a daunting first round.

"It'll be a fantastic experience for Rinky," said Thompson. "I don't think he's played Novak before and to 100 per cent play him on Pat Rafter Arena the first match of the year will be something that he'll remember forever."

Five homegrown hopefuls, five blockbuster first round match-ups presented by @EvieNetworks!



It all kicks off tomorrow at #BrisbaneTennis!





Thompson, Kyrgios and Hijikata are among seven Australians competing in the 32-player men's field.

Alexei Popyrin, who achieved a peak world No.24 ranking in his career-best season, faces 37th-ranked Italian Matteo Arnaldi while Chris O'Connell meets big-serving American Alex Michelsen.

Adam Walton and Aleksandar Vukic, both wildcard entrants, will meet Frances Tiafoe and David Goffin respectively.

There are also exciting opportunities for the Australians contesting the WTA 500 tournament.

> View: Brisbane International women's singles draw

Wildcard entrant Maya Joint plays a qualifier, as does Queenslander Kimberly Birrell before a potential meeting with No.2 seed Emma Navarro in the second round.

The rapidly improving Talia Gibson faces world No.44 Czech Marie Bouzkova.

Main-draw action begins tomorrow at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

