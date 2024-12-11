The best of junior tennis comes to Bendigo

The future stars of Australian tennis are competing for national titles this week at the 16/u and 18/u Australian Championships featuring the Progress Series Masters, with the prestigious event held in Bendigo for the first time from 7-15 December 2024.

More than 190 of Australia's leading juniors have converged at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre as Tennis Australia hosts the tournament, in conjunction with the City of Greater Bendigo.

In addition to competing for national titles, the overall winner of the 16/u Australian Championships will be awarded with a main draw singles wildcard into the Australian Open 2025 Junior Championships.

Meanwhile, the singles winners of the 18/u Australian Championships will be awarded a qualifying singles wildcard into an Australian Pro Tour event in 2025.

The Progress Series Masters event offers a total of $30,000 in prizemoney, bringing together the 16 best players from the 2024 Progress Series prizemoney race.

"We are excited to take the 16/u and 18/u Australian Championships as well as the Progress Series Masters to Bendigo," Tennis Australia Head of Competitive Play and Professional Events Francis Soyer said.

"The Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre is one of the best regional tennis facilities in Australia and we look forward to hosting these prestigious events in a region that is passionate about sport, with fantastic facilities to match."

In addition, the 2024 Victorian State Masters will also bring together the state's brightest young players to the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre from December 14-17, rounding out 11 days of unmissable tennis in the Bendigo region.

This invitation-only tournament will feature competitors who have excelled throughout the 2024 Junior Tour, making it a key milestone in the Victorian junior player pathway.

"The Victorian State Masters is the perfect culmination of the junior tennis year. This event not only celebrates our young talent but also highlights the incredible hard work and dedication of the athletes, their respective private coaches and support teams," said Tennis Victoria CEO Kim Kachel.

"With Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre as the host venue, we're looking forward to a brilliant tournament that truly sets the stage for Victoria's future stars."

City of Greater Bendigo Manager Major Events Nicole McNamara said Bendigo was the perfect choice to present these prestigious tournaments.

"The City is delighted to host the best of junior tennis at the highest level. Tennis fans will be in for a treat watching these rising stars in action at our superb Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre," McNamara said.

"Major tournaments in Bendigo are always special and I extend a warm welcome to all players and their supporters. We have a great variety of accommodation, restaurants, cafes, retail stores, parks, and attractions to ensure all our visitors have a fantastic experience while they're here."

The 16/u and 18/u Australian Championships, Progress Series Masters and Victorian State Masters promise to deliver high-level competition to Bendigo as the year's final junior tournaments, bringing a fitting close to a competitive season and providing a launchpad for the country's most promising young players.

View the 16/u and 18/u Australian Junior Tour Finals and Progress Series Masters draws here.

View the 2024 Victorian State Masters entry list here.