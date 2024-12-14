Stars of tomorrow vie for national junior titles

Since 2008, the December Showdown - the mecca of the Australian Junior National Championships - has become a measure of some of the nation's stars who will go on to shine at the sport's highest level.

Ash Barty was the under 12's champion in the event's inaugural year and claimed the 18/u crown in 2011. Nick Kyrgios defeated his future doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis for the under 18s title in 2012, while Alex de Minaur won back-to-back events in 2013 and 2014.

This weekend, the 15th December Showdown will conclude at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre, as the best juniors around the country battle it out for the 16/u and 18/u Australian titles. It is the first December Showdown to be played outside Melbourne Park.

"There's a lot of history at this event going back [to 2008] with a lot of great players coming through," said Tournament Director, Mark Pead.

"I think these guys probably look up to that going '[I want to have] my name on that trophy with an Ash Barty, a Thanasi, a Jordan Thompson', it's quite an achievement."

"It's an Australian Championships, piled with some add-ons. It's not every day you can call yourself an Australian champion."

While that milestone is already potentially career-changing, there is even more at stake this weekend than national supremacy.

Winners in the 16/u category will receive a wildcard entry into the Australian Open 2025 Junior Championships at Melbourne Park, while 18/u champions earn a qualifying wildcard for a 2025 Australian Pro Tour event.

One junior fighting for the Australian Open wildcard is 15-year-old Victorian Ymerali Ibraimi, who already has vivid memories of competing in Bendigo.

"When I was six years old, I played my first ever tournament here in Bendigo and I played under 12s, I don't know if it was upset of the year, but I actually won a match at six years old," Ibraimi jokingly recalled.

"It's definitely such a memorable place. I love what they've done to the courts. It's so special to come back here and compete with all these other hungry players."

"It would mean a lot for the experience [to play at the Australian Open]. It would help my game a lot to see what's out there in the world. It would definitely give me a big confidence boost to play in front of the Aussie fans and to really show the world who I am."

The 16/u top seed is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his idol Kyrgios, a previous winner of the tournament.

"When I was very young, I idolised Kyrgios a lot. Even his banner's up here when he was 16, 18 making the finals of these tournaments," Ibraimi said.

"To see that I'm in these tournaments that he's playing, it's a great honour and I'm just really happy to play here where these top players used to play as well."

Ibraimi is one of over 190 juniors invited to play at the two-week event, an honour which instils confidence in his game.

"It's a big confidence boost coming here to play some tennis to get a [wildcard] into the AO Juniors, it's a big opportunity," he said.

