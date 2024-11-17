Australia chasing Billie Jean King Cup semifinal spot

Sam Stosur knows history counts for nothing as Australia's tennis aces strive to win their Billie Jean King Cup title in 50 years.

Runners-up 10 times since last winning the trophy in 1974 when the great Evonne Goolagong Cawley led the way, Australia faces Slovakia on Sunday night bidding to make the semifinals for the fourth time in five years.

Australia reached the final in 2019 and 2022 under former captain Alicia Molik, and Stosur believes she has a versatile team capable of again challenging for glory.

But the first-year captain is wise enough to acknowledge the Slovaks will be no easybeats, as the underdogs showed in a 2-1 quarterfinal upset of the United States on Friday.

"Obviously we've had some wonderful results in recent years, making finals and semis and the like, but every year you have to start from scratch," Stosur said in a video call from Spain.

"You've got to do it all over again from the same starting point as everyone else this time around.

"But, yeah, absolutely, lots of faith and confidence in all our players that we have here. We've got five very high-quality tennis players to be able to pick from and put our best foot forward on the court every single time we get chance to get out there."

Flooding in Malaga during the week has limited Australia's practice sessions and clouded Stosur's selection thoughts.

"Look, it is what it is. Everyone was in the same position. Nobody got to do anything yesterday," she said.

"Obviously it's not ideal, but I think it flooding in the city is probably a bit more important than being able to hit some tennis balls."

The 2011 US Open champion has confidence in whomever takes the court, as do the players themselves after resurgent campaigns in 2024 from Ajla Tomljanovic, Olivia Gadecki and Kimberly Birrell in particular.

Tomljanovic won a second WTA 125K title in September in Hong Kong before Gadecki and Birrell both made their maiden tour-level finals in Guadalajara and Osaka respectively.

"I feel like I'm in a really good space right now with my game," Gadecki said.

"I've played a lot of tournaments, a lot of matches this year, so to be able to finish top 100 is an incredible achievement and I'm really looking forward to competing this week.

"I'm pretty keen to singles and doubles."





As is Tomljanovic.

"It's good," said the three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist. "Everyone here puts their hand up for anything really. I think that's a good thing for a captain to have that.

"Everyone wants to play."

Fourth-seeded Australia or Slovakia will meet either defending champions Canada or Great Britain in the semifinals.

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter helped the Brits to a 2-0 victory over Germany on Saturday after Iga Swiatek led Poland to a 2-0 win over Spain.

Swiatek again starred in the quarters as Poland subsequently beat Czechia 2-1 to reach the last four, where they will meet Italy, 2-1 winners over Japan in the other quarterfinal in the bottom half of the draw.