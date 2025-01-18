Australia to take on the World in exciting new legends format

Australia will take on the World as some of the most loved names in tennis take to the courts in a fresh new format for the AO Legends Cup, presented by Marriott Bonvoy.

The action starts on Tuesday 21 January, with the finals and trophy presentations set to take place on Friday 24 January.

Fans can look forward to a star-studded lineup as two formidable teams face off in an exhilarating mix of men's, women's, and mixed doubles matches.

The legendary field collectively boasts more than 20 Grand Slam titles, including six singles crowns.

Three men and three women will make up each team, and every player will participate in three doubles matches - two men's or women's doubles and one mixed doubles.

Representing Australia:

Pat Rafter (AUS)

Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)

Mark Philippoussis (AUS)

Sam Stosur (AUS)

Alicia Molik (AUS)

Casey Dellacqua (AUS)

Representing the World:

Tommy Haas (GER)

James Blake (USA)

Marcos Baghdatis (CYP)

Daniela Hantuchova (CZE)

Andrea Petkovic (GER)

Iva Majoli (CRO)

Tennis fans can anticipate thrilling rallies, friendly rivalries, and unforgettable moments as these legends bring their skill, charisma, and love for the game back to the court.

"The AO Legends World Team Cup is an exciting new way to present our legendary players and we expect to raise the tournament to a whole new level," AO World Team Cup Tournament Director Andre Sa said.

"It's a real celebration of the sport, showcasing legendary players and highlighting the camaraderie and spirit of tennis to fans onsite in Melbourne and around the world."

The AO Legends Cup is the perfect blend of elite tennis, entertainment, and nostalgia, offering fans a chance to reconnect with their favourite players while enjoying a world-class competition.