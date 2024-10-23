Aussie Tennis hits one million hours of court hire as participation soars

Tennis in Australia has hit a monumental milestone, with more than one million hours of tennis court bookings registered across Australia in just over 12 months, highlighting the growing popularity of the sport nationwide.

Since October 2023, Australians from all walks of life have flocked to tennis courts, embracing the sport for its social and fitness benefits.

This achievement underscores the sport's growing appeal, and the role tennis plays in bringing together families, friends, and communities across the nation.

"Hitting one million hours of court hire shows just how deeply Australians are embracing tennis," said Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer, Tom Larner.

"Our teams across the country have worked tirelessly to support clubs in making tennis accessible through the introduction of booking systems and gate hire solutions. The result is more people making tennis a regular part of their lives."

Larner also acknowledged the essential role of grassroots tennis communities in this success.

"Behind every hour booked, there's a story of a club, a volunteer, a coach, or a family enjoying the game together," he said. "Reaching one million hours is an extraordinary achievement and a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved."

As the Australian summer of tennis approaches, players of all ages and backgrounds are inspired to pick up a racquet, whether for competition, fitness, or simply a fun hit with friends.

This milestone is not just about numbers; it represents the enduring connection Australians have with tennis, a beloved summer tradition.

From casual social matches to friendly competitions, tennis offers Australians an opportunity to enhance their physical and mental well-being.

Clubs like Oakleigh Tennis Club, the top-performing venue nationwide, have been instrumental in making the sport more accessible, welcoming players of all levels.

To mark the occasion, Oakleigh's loyal weekly social players were treated to a special visit from Grand Slam doubles champion and tennis legend John Fitzgerald OAM.

Wednesday morning's celebrations reflected the enthusiasm and community spirit that tennis fosters across the country.

"Tennis has always been a part of my life, and this milestone reminds us that it's more than just a game," said Fitzgerald, a former doubles world No.1.





"It's a sport that brings communities together and can be played by people of all ages and abilities. It keeps us healthy, and offers a lifetime of enjoyment."

Research has shown that tennis - with its blend of physical activity and social connection - can increase life expectancy up to 10 years.*

Tennis is more than just a game; it's a sport that enhances both body and mind, offering a lifetime of benefits.

As the Australian Open approaches, Tennis Australia is eager to welcome even more players to the court and celebrate the next million hours of court hire, continuing to make tennis accessible and enjoyable for all.

Top Performing Clubs across Australia (by State)

State Court Hire Venue VIC Oakleigh Tennis Club ACT Belconnen Tennis Club WA Melville Tennis Centre TAS Domain Tennis Centre NSW West Epping Park Tennis Courts QLD Burleigh Heads Tennis Club SA East Adelaide Payneham Tennis Club NT Gardens Tennis

* Research shows that tennis can add nearly 10 years to life expectancy, as highlighted in the Copenhagen City Heart Study published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings (Schnohr et al., 2018).