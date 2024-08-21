Junior ranking movers: Rising Aussies making mark on world stage

Junior girls
Emerson Jones remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior girls' rankings, sitting at a career-high world No.2.
The 16-year-old from the Gold Coast, a girls' singles finalist at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this season, is not the only promising Aussie teen making their mark on the world stage.
Renee Alame rises to a career-high world No.118 this week. The 15-year-old from Sydney was a singles finalist at the recent NSW Junior Open, improving her season record on the ITF world junior tour to 30 wins from her 38 matches.
Tahlia Kokkinis has won 16 of her past 17 matches on the ITF world junior tour, which includes three title-winning runs in the past month. This has helped the 16-year-old from Brisbane climb to a career-high world No.141.
Jizelle Sibai makes her debut inside the Australian top 10 this week. The 14-year-old from Sydney jumps up 61 places to a career-high world No.208 after her semifinal appearance at the NSW Junior Open.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Age
|Rank
|Move
|Emerson Jones
|16
|No.2
|0
|Alana Subasic
|17
|No.77
|+3
|Maya Joint
|18
|No.91
|0
|Renee Alame
|15
|No.118
|+34
|Lily Taylor
|17
|No.135
|+35
|Tahlia Kokkinis
|16
|No.141
|0
|Ava Beck
|16
|No.143
|+6
|Jizelle Sibai
|14
|No.208
|+61
|Koharu Nishikawa
|15
|No.227
|+3
|Kimiko Cooper
|16
|No.266
|-51
Junior boys
Cruz Hewitt is edging closer to a top-100 breakthrough in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior boys' rankings.
After scooping back-to-back ITF titles in Sydney, the 15-year-old Hewitt rises 48 spots to a career-high world No.117. This makes Hewitt the ninth highest-ranked boy in the world in his 2008 birth year.
Ty Host, who finished runner-up to Hewitt at last week's NSW Junior Open, also sits at a new career-high. The 17-year-old improves 26 positions to world No.68. This sees Host become the new No.2 Australian, leapfrogging last year's NSW Junior Open champion Pavle Marinkov.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Age
|Rank
|Move
|Hayden Jones
|17
|No.10
|0
|Ty Host
|17
|No.68
|+26
|Pavle Marinkov
|18
|No.94
|-40
|Hugh Winter
|17
|No.104
|-21
|Cruz Hewitt
|15
|No.117
|+48
|Jake Dembo
|16
|No.132
|-1
|Jerome Estephan
|17
|No.176
|+3
|Rohan Hazratwala
|17
|No.183
|+8
|Brendan Loh
|18
|No.194
|-4
|Daniel Jovanovski
|16
|No.252
|+85
Junior wheelchair
Australia boasts six players inside the world's top 20 in the latest ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour junior boys' rankings.
Jin Woodman, a 15-year-old from Melbourne, leads the charge sitting at world No.4. He is set to compete in the US Open Junior Wheelchair Championships in New York in coming weeks alongside fellow top 10-ranked peers Yassin Hill and Benjamin Wenzel.
Isla Gillespie, the top-ranked Australian in the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour junior girls' rankings at world No.10, is also set to make her Grand Slam debut at Flushing Meadows.
|TOP AUSSIES
|Player
|Age
|Rank
|Move
|Jin Woodman
|15
|No.4
|-1
|Yassin Hill
|17
|No.5
|0
|Benjamin Wenzel
|17
|No.6
|0
|Sonny Rennison
|12
|No.15
|0
|Arlo Shawcross
|16
|No.16
|0
|Harrison Dudley
|15
|No.20
|0
