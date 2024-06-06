Biography

On Court

  • Won the junior singles title at the 2023 Australian Wheelchair Tennis National Championships
  • Achieved a career-high ranking of world No.4 in the ITF junior boys’ wheelchair tennis rankings in 2024
  • Represented Australian junior team in the World Team Cup in 2023 (team finished fourth) and 2024 (team finished second)
  • Represents Hawthorn in the Victorian Wheelchair Football League. He won the league best and fairest award in 2023 and scored more than 100 goals in a premiership season
  • Grew up supporting Hawthorn in the AFL and idolised Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin
  • Lists Australian wheelchair tennis player Heath Davidson as one of his biggest inspirations
  • Names Nick Kyrgios as one of his favourite players to watch
  • Father, Anthony Hill, represented Australia in squash and peaked at world No.5 in the rankings

Statistics

Key statistics

LivesMelbourne, Victoria
PlaysRight-handed
CoachGreg Crump