Biography
On Court
- Won the junior singles title at the 2023 Australian Wheelchair Tennis National Championships
- Achieved a career-high ranking of world No.4 in the ITF junior boys’ wheelchair tennis rankings in 2024
- Represented Australian junior team in the World Team Cup in 2023 (team finished fourth) and 2024 (team finished second)
- Represents Hawthorn in the Victorian Wheelchair Football League. He won the league best and fairest award in 2023 and scored more than 100 goals in a premiership season
- Grew up supporting Hawthorn in the AFL and idolised Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin
- Lists Australian wheelchair tennis player Heath Davidson as one of his biggest inspirations
- Names Nick Kyrgios as one of his favourite players to watch
- Father, Anthony Hill, represented Australia in squash and peaked at world No.5 in the rankings
Statistics
Key statistics
|Lives
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Greg Crump