Three Australians win medals at 2024 ITF Masters World Championships

Queensland's Mirsad Dedajic was among three Australian players to take home medals from the 2024 ITF Masters World Individual Championships in Portugal.

Monday 19 August 2024
Leigh Rogers
Oeiras, Portugal

Three Australian players claimed medals at the ITF Masters World Individual Championships in Portugal this week.

James O'Brien, a 34-year-old from New South Wales, won a bronze medal in the 30+ men's singles competition. He also progressed to the 30+ men's doubles quarterfinals alongside Brit Toby Churchill.

Mirsad Dedajic, a 39-year-old from Queensland, combined with Japan's Kengo Iwasaka to earn a bronze medal as semifinalists in the 35+ men's doubles competition.

While Angela Lawrence-Hendy, a 47-year-old from New South Wales, also claimed a bronze medal by reaching the 40+ women's doubles semifinals alongside American Mariko Fritz-Krockow.

> VIEW: Full results from the ITF Masters World Individual Championships

The individual championships followed the ITF Masters World Team Championships, which took place on clay in Portugal for the 30+, 35+ and 40+ age groups earlier this month.

The Australian women's 40+ team (led by captain Helen Parsons, along with Sanna Bedford, Kellie Stares and Lawrence-Hendy) finished sixth in the Young Cup.

The Australian men's 35+ team (consisting of captain John Thompson, O'Brien, Dedajic, Geoffrey Herbert and Travis Leenaerts) recorded a 10th-place finish in the Italia Cup.

In the Tony Trabert Cup, the Australian men's 40+ team ended up 17th. Captain Stuart McCurdy donned the green and gold alongside Christian Safko, Nathan Kelly and Anjay Zazulak.



