Three Australians win medals at 2024 ITF Masters World Championships

Three Australian players claimed medals at the ITF Masters World Individual Championships in Portugal this week.

James O'Brien, a 34-year-old from New South Wales, won a bronze medal in the 30+ men's singles competition. He also progressed to the 30+ men's doubles quarterfinals alongside Brit Toby Churchill.

Mirsad Dedajic, a 39-year-old from Queensland, combined with Japan's Kengo Iwasaka to earn a bronze medal as semifinalists in the 35+ men's doubles competition.

While Angela Lawrence-Hendy, a 47-year-old from New South Wales, also claimed a bronze medal by reaching the 40+ women's doubles semifinals alongside American Mariko Fritz-Krockow.

> VIEW: Full results from the ITF Masters World Individual Championships

The individual championships followed the ITF Masters World Team Championships, which took place on clay in Portugal for the 30+, 35+ and 40+ age groups earlier this month.

The Australian women's 40+ team (led by captain Helen Parsons, along with Sanna Bedford, Kellie Stares and Lawrence-Hendy) finished sixth in the Young Cup.

The Australian men's 35+ team (consisting of captain John Thompson, O'Brien, Dedajic, Geoffrey Herbert and Travis Leenaerts) recorded a 10th-place finish in the Italia Cup.

In the Tony Trabert Cup, the Australian men's 40+ team ended up 17th. Captain Stuart McCurdy donned the green and gold alongside Christian Safko, Nathan Kelly and Anjay Zazulak.









