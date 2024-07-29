Popyrin, Ebden and Peers victorious on Day 2 of Paris 2024

World No.46 Alexei Popyrin scored Australia's only singles win on Sunday in his Olympic debut.

The 25-year-old defeated Chile's world No.24 Nicolas Jarry 6-3 7-6(5) to move through to the next round at Roland Garros.

"I'm feeling very happy. I don't think it's ever easy to debut against a player like that," Popyrin said after the match.

"I'm very happy that I got the job done.

"I was fairly comfortable in the first set. I was serving well, holding my serves quite easily. And then, in the second set I think he found his rhythm a little bit. I broke him quite early on, and then it was a very topsy-turvy second set and then the tiebreaker finished it off.

"I'm happy to get through it, it was a good match against a good opponent."

Asked if Olympics introduced a whole new set of nerves, Popyrin said: "The Olympics is massive, just like Slams are. I think just being at Roland Garros, just being here, somewhere I've been before, calmed my nerves down a little bit."

Popyrin will next face Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. The two have only met once before with Popyrin securing the victory in Umag last year to win his second singles title.

In men's doubles, Matt Ebden and John Peers moved through to the second round after overcoming Lebanon's Hady Habib and Benjamin Hassan, 7-6(5) 6-2.

They will next play Spanish pair Pablo Carreno Busta and Marcel Granollers who defeated Italian top seeds Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in three sets, 2-6 7-6(5) [10-7].

On Monday, Popyrin will team up with Alex de Minaur to begin their men's doubles campaign.

In women's singles, Ajla Tomljanovic fell to American world No.2 Coco Gauff 6-3 6-0 in front of a huge crowd on Philippe Chatrier.

Twenty-two-year-old Olivia Gadecki, who received the last-minute call-up to singles after Anhelina Kalinina withdrew, was unable to overcome Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands, falling 6-4 6-1.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES RESULTS

Men's singles

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [16] Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-3 7-6(5)

Women's singles

[2] Coco Gauff (USA) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-3 6-0

Arantxa Rus (NED) d Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-4 6-1

Men's doubles

Matt Ebden / John Peers (AUS) d Hady Habib / Benjamin Hassan (LBN) 7-6(5) 6-2

TENNIS: DAY 3 PREVIEW

Day 3 at Roland Garros will see Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin team up in men's doubles against American No.4 seeds Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Monday will also see the mixed doubles competition begin. Matt Ebden and Ellen Perez launch their campaign against Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marcel Granollers of Spain.

Upcoming - Monday 30 July

Men's doubles

Alex de Minaur / Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs [4] Austin Krajicek / Rajeev Ram (USA) - Court Simonne Mathieu

Mixed doubles

Matt Ebden / Ellen Perez (AUS) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo / Marcel Granollers (ESP) - Court 7