Alex de Minaur withdraws from Paris Olympics singles event

Alex de Minaur withdraws from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games singles event but will contest the doubles alongside Alexei Popyrin.

Sunday 28 July 2024
Paris, France
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 24: Alex de Minaur of Team Australia plays a forehand during the Tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Roland Garros on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Alex de Minaur will focus on doubles alongside Alexei Popyrin at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, after withdrawing from the singles tournament.


The Australian had been rehabbing a hip injury he sustained during the fourth round at Wimbledon.

De Minaur, the No.5 seed, was scheduled to take on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in his first-round match on Sunday.


The Australian will now prioritise men's doubles alongside his childhood friend Popyrin.

De Minaur and Popyrin face No.4 seeds Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram (USA) in their first match.


Several other Australian players will take to the courts at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Alexei Popyrin faces Nicolas Jarry, the No.16 seed from Chile, in the first round of the men's singles tournament.

Ajla Tomljanovic will meet Coco Gauff, the second-seeded American, in women's singles.

Following his exit to No.1 seed Novak Djokovic on Saturday, Ebden returns to the court alongside John Peers for men's doubles.

The Australian pair meet Lebanon's Hady Habib and Benjamin Hasssan in their opening match.

