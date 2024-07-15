Brighter Days for Little Dreamers

The Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) hosted a heartwarming Brighter Days event at Melbourne Park on 12 July, providing kids and families with a delightful escape from their everyday challenges. This special day, held in collaboration with Little Dreamers, brought smiles and laughter to all who attended.

Little Dreamers is Australia's leading Young Carer organisation, supporting young people aged 4 to 25 who provide unpaid care for a family member affected by disability, chronic or mental illness, addiction, or frail age.

Through a range of direct support programs, both in-person and online, Little Dreamers works to improve the quality of life for Young Carers across five key areas of risk: education, employment, mental and physical health, social wellbeing, and financial literacy.

Participants were welcomed with enthusiasm by volunteers and treated to a range of activities designed to create unforgettable experiences.

With plenty of tennis fun on court, the day was filled with joy and connection. The highlight for many was seeing the kids light up as they picked up a tennis racquet, experiencing the thrill of the game firsthand.

ATF Executive Director Vicki Reid noted the significance of the event.

"Events like today are a testament to the power of community and sport coming together. It's wonderful to see these young carers, who give so much of themselves, having the chance to simply be kids and enjoy a day of tennis and fun."

Reid continued, "Our collaboration with Little Dreamers highlights the importance of supporting young carers. They often face unique challenges, and it's our privilege to offer them a day where they can relax, have fun, and build lasting memories. Tennis is a sport that brings people together, and it's heartwarming to see the joy it brings to these children."

The Brighter Days program, operating year-round, partners with like-minded charities to offer families moments of respite and happiness. During the Summer of Tennis, this hospitality extends to international events, including the Australian Open. In 2024, over 500 kids and families received tickets to the AO and related events, with plans to expand this number in 2025.

Learn more about the Australian Tennis Foundation and how you can get involved.

