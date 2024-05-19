 A Day of Joy and Tennis with the Australian Tennis Foundation and Camp Quality

The Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF), hosted a heartwarming Brighter Days event earlier this month at Melbourne Park in partnership with Camp Quality, creating unforgettable experiences for children impacted by cancer.

Participants arrived at Melbourne Park, welcomed by enthusiastic volunteers, and were treated to a day of vibrant activities, including a special peek behind the scenes of Rod Laver Arena, a magic show and hit on court to work on their tennis skills.

For many, the highlight was meeting tennis star John Fitzgerald OAM, who made a special appearance on the day. He not only showcased his skills but also had a friendly hit with the kids, signed autographs, and posed for photos, inspiring the young participants.

The day was filled with heartwarming moments of connection and joy. The collaboration between the ATF and Camp Quality underscores the power of sport to bring about positive change. Camp Quality, renowned for its support for children living with cancer and their families, found a perfect partner in the ATF. Together, they are committed to providing opportunities for these children to experience joy, build resilience, and find strength in community.

ATF Executive Director, Vicki Reid, shared her thoughts on the significance of the day and the ATF's overall mission.

"Today is more than just a fun day on court, it is a celebration of courage, resilience and the power of community coming together. These kids show us what true strength looks like and it is an honour to bring smiles to their faces through the joy of tennis. Together we stand united with Camp Quality in support for a brighter future."

The ATF has a legacy of delivering tennis-based programmes for children and young people facing adversity, particularly through the national Rally As One initiative designed to support communities devastated by the 2020 bushfires and the Kids Tennis and Opportunity Knocks initiatives.

