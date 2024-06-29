Nine Australian players to contest doubles at Wimbledon 2024

For the first time in 23 years, Australia boasts the world's top-ranked men's doubles player heading into Wimbledon.

Matt Ebden is enjoying his seventh week atop of the ATP Tour doubles rankings. It is a position he first scaled earlier this season, shortly after winning the Australian Open title alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

The experienced duo are the second seeds at Wimbledon and looking to capture their second major title of the season.

The 36-year-old Ebden and Bopanna have won 18 of their past 21 Grand Slam matches as a team, which includes a semifinal run at the All England Club last year. They begin their 2024 campaign against the French pairing of Adrian Mannarino and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson, winners of three ATP titles and 21 of their 25 matches as a team so far this season, are the 15th seeds.

Ebden, who becomes the first Australian man to hold the doubles No.1 ranking at Wimbledon since Todd Woodbridge in 2001, and Purcell were the last Australians to triumph at the grass-court Grand Slam. They memorably saved match points across multiple matches during their title-winning run together in 2022.

Rinky Hijikata and John Peers have been handed a tough draw, pitted against British brothers Andy and Jamie Murray in a match that is sure to get a lot of attention.

Wimbledon 2024Men's doubles, first round [2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)/ Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) [15] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] Jay Clarke (GBR)/Marcus Willis (GBR) Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Andy Murray (GBR)/Jamie Murray (GBR) John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v Victor Cornea (ROU)/ Fabian Marozsan (HUN) Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Nicolas Mahut (FRA)/ Skander Mansouri (TUN)

World No.9 Ellen Perez leads the Australian charge in the women's doubles competition alongside American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

The third-seeded combination were Wimbledon quarterfinalists in 2022. Looking to better that result, they begin their quest against British wildcards Sarah Beth Grey and Tara Moore.

Wimbledon 2024Women's doubles, first round [3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [WC] Sarah Beth Grey (GBR)/Tara Moore (GBR) Daria Saville (AUS)/Yuan Yue (CHN) v [9] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

