Victoria and New Zealand crowned 13/U Australian Teams Championships

For the second consecutive year, Victoria has secured the 13-and-under boys' title at the Australian Teams Championships event with a win over South Australia in the final.

South Australia also finished runner-up in the 13-and-under girls event, where they fell short to New Zealand.

Australia's most promising young athletes representing all states and territories, as well as teams from New Zealand and Pacific Oceania, competed at KDV Sports for the Sproule Stephens Trophy and Mary Hawton Trophy.

Tournament Director Francis Soyer said competitions like the Australian Teams Championships are an important opportunity for junior players early on in their career to gain match experience and build respect, trust and collaboration.

"These national events not only foster a competitive spirit but also significantly enhance camaraderie and support amongst players and teammates," Soyer said.

"Many of our pro tennis players today gained experience at this very event including the likes of Australia's top men who are currently preparing for Wimbledon like Jordan Thompson, as well as former world No.1 Ash Barty. This really highlights the importance of tournaments like these in developing the next generation of tennis champions."

The tournament is one of four Australian Junior Nationals events held annually, which take place on each of the Grand Slam surfaces - clay, grass and hard court.

13-and-under boys - Sproule Stephens Trophy

Victoria has gone back-to-back in the 13-and-under boys' event, dropping just one match on their way to winning the 2024 title.

The team of Darren Lew, Raphael Savelli and Jonathan Zhang claim championship for Victoria's third Sproule Stephens Trophy since 2017.

Sproule Stephens TrophyFinal standings Position Team 1 Victoria 2 South Australia 3 Queensland 4 Western Australia 5 New South Wales 6 ACT 7 New Zealand 8 Tasmania 9 Pacific Oceania 10 Northern Territory

13-and-under girls - Mary Hawton Trophy

From across the ditch, New Zealand scooped the Mary Hawton Trophy with a 2-0 win over South Australia in the final.

Una Misic and Aliyah Daly become the first Kiwis to win the title since 2016.

Sproule Stephens TrophyFinal standings Position Team 1 New Zealand 2 South Australia 3 New South Wales 4 Victoria 5 Queensland 6 ACT 7 Western Australia 8 Pacific Oceania 9 Tasmania

> VIEW: Results from the 2024 Australian Teams Championships

