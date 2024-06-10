Schoolkate makes major statement in ATP-level grass-court debut

's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Tristan Schoolkate is proving why grass is his favourite playing surface at an ATP 250 tournament at 's-Hertogenbosch this week.

The 23-year-old Australian, who grew up playing on grass courts in Perth, is competing at a tour-level grass-court tournament for the first time in his career and is already having a major impact.

The world No.186 has defeated two higher-ranked opponents to qualify at an ATP tournament for the first time, securing his main-draw spot with a confident 6-2 6-3 victory against Belgium's Zizou Bergs in the final qualifying round.

Schoolkate conceded only 15 points on serve and saved all four break points he faced in the 67-minute encounter. At world No.104, Bergs is the highest-ranked opponent that Schoolkate has beaten.

The fast-rising Aussie, a winner in 11 of his past 14 matches, now turns his attention to a first-round meeting with American Sebastian Korda.

Schoolkate's successful qualifying campaign boosts the number of Aussie representatives in the men's singles draw to seven.

Aussies in action - 's-Hertogenbosch

RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, final round

Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) d [3] Zizou Bergs (BEL) 6-2 6-3



Women's qualifying singles, final round

[5] Jessika Ponchet (FRA) d [4] Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-7(9) 7-6(5) 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[1] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye

[8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Milos Raonic (CAN)

Max Purcell (AUS) v Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Rinky Hijikata (AUS)

[Q] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v [7] Sebastian Korda (USA)



Women's singles, first round

Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [3] Ekaterina Alexandrova

Men's doubles, first round

[4] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Ryan Seggerman (USA)/Patrik Trhac (USA)

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v [3] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Henry Patten (GBR)

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA) v Sebastian Korda (USA)/Tommy Paul (USA)

Nottingham, Great Britain

Kimberly Birrell has qualified at a WTA 250 grass-court tournament in Nottingham.

After losing only a single game in her opening match, the 26-year-old Australian continued her dominant run with a 6-2 6-2 victory against compatriot Destanee Aiava in the final qualifying round. Birrell lost only 11 points on serve in the 61-minute encounter.

This marks the first time since August last year that world No.164 Birrell has completed a successful qualifying campaign at WTA level.

The in-form Birrell, a winner in 14 of her past 17 matches, now faces British qualifier Emily Appleton in the first round.

Aussies in action - Nottingham

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[4] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d [8] Destanee Aiava (AUS) 6-2 6-2

[5] Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA) d [7] Talia Gibson (AUS) 6-4 6-1

COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [4] Clara Burel (FRA)

[Q] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [Q] Emily Appleton (GBR)

Women's doubles, first round

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Alycia Parks (USA)/Alana Smith (USA)

Stuttgart, Germany

James Duckworth has qualified for an ATP 250 grass-court tournament in Stuttgart.

The 32-year-old Australian secured his main-draw spot with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory against local hope Rudolf Molleker in the final qualifying round.

World No.105 Duckworth will face a fellow qualifier, Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, in the opening round.

Aussies in action - Stuttgart

RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, final round

[3] James Duckworth (AUS) d Rudolf Molleker (GER) 6-3 3-6 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[Q] James Duckworth (AUS) v [Q] Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)

