De Minaur ready for Medvedev challenge at Roland Garros 2024

Alex de Minaur is excited to challenge world No.5 Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round at Roland Garros 2024.

The 25-year-old is the first Australian man to reach this stage in 17 years and is determined to continue his career-best run in Paris.

"These are the types of matches I wanted to be playing at the start of the week and I'm excited to put myself in that position," De Minaur said ahead of his ninth career meeting with the six-time Grand Slam finalist.

This will be their first clay-court meeting, a surface where Medvedev is the least comfortable.

"It's going to be a lot of gruelling rallies, a lot of very tactical awareness from both of us, a lot of variety, a lot of kind of change of pace, good movement from both," predicted De Minaur, who has twice beaten Medvedev.

"It should be hopefully fun to play him on the clay. I have yet to do that, so hopefully we can play a good match and I can go out there and show what I can do."

If world No.11 De Minaur can score his first top-five win at a Grand Slam, he will become the first Australian man to reach a Roland Garros singles quarterfinal in 20 years.

His highly anticipated showdown with Medvedev is scheduled at Court Suzanne-Lenglen. This is a roofed court, meaning that for the first time this tournament, De Minaur won't have to deal with rain delays interrupting his momentum.

"Jeez, I'm not too sure how I'm going to deal with playing a full match from start to finish," he said with a big smile. "It's going to be a new experience."

Six Australians also featured in doubles action in a jam-packed day nine schedule. World No.3 Matt Ebden and world No.7 Ellen Perez have busy days ahead, contesting multiple matches.

There are also four Australians competing in the Roland Garros Junior Championships. This includes world No.2 Emerson Jones, who is the highest-seeded Australian in a girls' singles draw in Paris in more than 20 years.

Roland Garros is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day nine:

Men's singles, fourth round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [5] Daniil Medvedev, Court Suzanne-Lenglen, second match

Women's doubles, second round

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Wang Xiyu (CHN)/Yuan Yue (CHN), Court 6, third match

Men's doubles, second round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Guido Andreozzi (ARG) v [Alt] Manuel Guinard (FRA)/Gregoire Jacq (FRA), Court 7, fourth match

Men's doubles, third round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [11] Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA), Court 7, second match

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v N.Sriram Balaji (IND)/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez (MEX), Court 7, third match

Mixed doubles, second round

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Mate Pavic (CRO), Court 6, fifth match

Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/John Peers (AUS) v Miyu Kato (JPN)/Tim Puetz (GER), Court 14, fifth match

Boys' singles, first round

Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v Egor Pleshivtsev, Court 2, second match

Girls' singles, first round

[2] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [Q] Daria Shadchneva, Court 9, fifth match

[WC] Alana Subasic (AUS) v Rositsa Dencheva (BUL), Court 10, fourth match

Boys' doubles, first round

[5] Hayden Jones (AUS)/Charlie Camus (FRA) v Gustavo Ribeiro de Almedia (BRA)/Enzo Kohlmann de Freitas (BRA), Court 10, sixth match

Girls' doubles, first round

Alana Subasic (AUS)/Olivia Carneiro (BRA) v Malek El Allami (MOR)/Rose Marie Nijkamp (NED), Court 2, sixth match

