Popyrin and Kokkinakis set for all-Australian battle at Roland Garros 2024

An all-Australian showdown between Alexei Popyrin and Thanasi Kokkinakis is a must-see match on the day three schedule at Roland Garros 2024.

It is only the second time in the past 22 years that two Australian men have met in a first-round singles match in Paris.

The 24-year-old Popyrin enters this clash as the top-ranked player at world No.51. However, the Roland Garros 2017 boys' singles champion is also looking to score his career-first win against his Davis Cup team-mate and occasional doubles partner.

Kokkinakis has won both of their previous professional meetings, which were on hard courts in 2023.

"He's one of my better mates on tour," world No.100 Kokkinakis said. "We practise a lot together. It is tricky, but it should be a fun one."

Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur also begins his campaign on day three, facing rising American Alex Michelsen in a tricky first-round assignment.

Michelsen, a 22-year-old ranked No.60, upset De Minaur at Los Cabos earlier this season.

"It should be a tough battle," De Minaur told AAP. "Hopefully I can get my revenge."

An excited Rinky Hijikata will make his main-draw singles debut at Roland Garros against world No.40 Luciano Darderi.

The 20-year-old Italian has amassed 25 wins on clay already this season, which includes seven against top-50 opponents. However, world No.78 Hijikata isn't intimidated by his opponent's form.



"What I've already learned is that anything can happen on clay. My career up to this point has been full of surprises, so you never know," said the 23-year-old Australian.

"The best-of-five format helps me, I feel like I've played some of my best tennis in Grand Slams."

Aussie wildcard Adam Walton is also set to make his Roland Garros debut, meeting French hope Arthur Rinderknech.

Roland Garros is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day three:

Men's singles, first round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Alex Michelsen (USA), Court Simmone-Mathieu, first match (from 7pm AEST)

[WC] Adam Walton (AUS) v Arthur Rinderknech (FRA), Court 6, first match (from 7pm AEST)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Luciano Darderi (ITA), Court 5, second match

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS), Court 8, second match

Men's doubles, first round

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Denys Molchanov (UKR) v Petros Tsitsipas (GRE)/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE), Court 12, second match

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Marton Fuscovics (HUN)/Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN), Court 8, third match

John Peers (AUS)/Roman Safiullin v Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Albano Olivetti (FRA), Court 2, fourth match (not before 11pm AEST)

> VIEW: Roland Garros day three schedule

