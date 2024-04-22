Ranking movers: Celebrating new career-highs and impressive rises

Men's singles

Adam Walton achieves a new milestone in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

A week after skyrocketing into the world's top 130, the 25-year-old from Queensland rises up 10 places to make his top-120 debut.

It is the sixth time that Walton has set a new career-high singles ranking in 2024.

The fast-rising Aussie now sits at world No.119 after an impressive run in Mexico, where he advanced to his third ATP Challenger final this season.

There's also good news for Tristan Schoolkate, who jumps up 11 spots to world No.241. This is just shy of the 23-year-old's career-high.

Meanwhile, Philip Sekulic sits at a new career-high, rising six places to world No.262. It follows the 20-year-old scoring his biggest win of the season against world No.180 Mattia Bellucci at an ATP Challenger event in South Korea.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.11 0 Jordan Thompson No.33 0 Alexei Popyrin No.46 -2 Aleksandar Vukic No.62 +3 Chris O'Connell No.67 -9 Rinky Hijikata No.79 -2 Max Purcell No.80 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.93 +1 James Duckworth No.113 -9 Adam Walton No.119 +10

Women's singles

Daria Saville remains the top-ranked Australian, at world No.96, in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

Maya Joint is the biggest mover of the week, climbing up 16 places to a career-high world No.269. The 17-year-old has won 24 of her 31 matches on the pro tour this year.

Jaimee Fourlis is also on the rise, improving 15 places to world No.242 after reaching an ITF semifinal in Slovenia.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.96 -1 Arina Rodionova No.104 -1 Storm Hunter No.120 -4 Astra Sharma No.126 +1 Taylah Preston No.139 -3 Olivia Gadecki No.163 +2 Kimberly Birrell No.174 -1 Talia Gibson No.188 -4 Priscilla Hon No.192 -5 Destanee Aiava No.195 -1

Men's doubles

Matt Ebden remains world No.1 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Patrick Harper is the biggest mover of the week, jumping up 62 places to a career-high world No.337. It follows the 24-year-old advancing to his first final at ATP Challenger level at a tournament in Argentina.

Thomas Fancutt also sits at a new career-high, with the 29-year-old improving two spots to world No.168.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.1 0 Max Purcell No.31 0 John Peers No.37 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.54 +1 Jordan Thompson No.58 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.61 0 Andrew Harris No.115 -6 Matthew Romios No.122 -3 Adam Walton No.143 -2 Jason Kubler No.145 -1

Women's doubles

Ellen Perez rises to a new career-high of world No.7 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 28-year-old has won 17 of her 26 matches so far this season and advanced to three finals alongside American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

Elysia Bolton is the biggest mover of the week, rising 22 places to world No.263. It follows the 24-year-old clinching her seventh career ITF doubles title.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.3 0 Ellen Perez No.7 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.73 -1 Daria Saville No.107 +1 Destanee Aiava No.151 0 Talia Gibson No.180 -1 Astra Sharma No.192 +3 Maddison Inglis No.224 -2 Alana Parnaby No.225 -2 Kimberly Birrell No.242 +2

