Aussie weekly wrap: Australian players making mark on the world stage

Australian players continue to shine on the world stage, with Alex de Minaur adding another incredible feat to his impressive season record.

The world No.11 became the first Australian man to score a clay-court win against Spaniard Rafael Nadal with a stirring effort in Barcelona.

Elsewhere, it proved a memorable week for the Harper brothers from Queensland.

The 26-year-old Mitchell Harper won his first professional doubles title at an ITF tournament in France, while 24-year-old Patrick Harper advanced to the biggest doubles final of his career at an ATP Challenger event in Argentina.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Alex de Minaur: The 25-year-old became the first Australian to defeat the legendary Rafael Nadal on clay, beating the 22-time Grand Slam champion during his third-round singles run at an ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona (Spain).

Jordan Thompson: The 29-year-old notched his best win on clay, ranking-wise, in three years. Thompson defeated world No.73 Jaume Munar to reach the third round at the ATP 500 in Barcelona.

Adam Walton: The 25-year-old made sure his birthday week was memorable, reaching the singles final at an ATP Challenger tournament in Acapulco (Mexico). This was Walton's third singles final appearance of the season.

> READ: Adam Walton - "You've really got to trust the work and the process"

Rinky Hijikata: The 23-year-old advanced to the singles quarterfinals at the ATP Challenger tournament in Acapulco. Hijikata was also a doubles quarterfinalist alongside American Mac Kiger.

Tristan Schoolkate: For the fourth time this season, the 23-year-old advanced to the singles quarterfinals at an ATP Challenger tournament. Schoolkate's winning run in Acapulco eventually ended against compatriot Adam Walton.

> READ: Tristan Schoolkate - "You've got to work very hard"

Patrick Harper: The 24-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ATP Challenger tournament in San Miguel de Tucuman (Argentina) alongside Brit David Stevenson. This was Harper's sixth career doubles final and first at ATP Challenger level.

Jaimee Fourlis: The 24-year-old advanced to the singles semifinals at an ITF 75 tournament in Koper (Slovenia). This was Fourlis' first singles semifinal appearance since May last year.

Alexandra Osborne: The 29-year-old teamed with China's Feng Shuo to make the doubles semifinals at an ITF 50 tournament in Shenzhen (China). Osborne has now reached the semifinals in three of her past four doubles events.

Kaylah McPhee: The 26-year-old was a doubles finalist alongside Colombian Maria Fernanda Herazo Gonzalez at an ITF 35 tournament in Hammamet (Tunisia). This was McPhee's second doubles final of the season and first since January.

Mitchell Harper: The 26-year-old achieved a major career milestone, winning his first professional doubles title at an ITF 15 tournament in Azay-le-Rideau (France) with Italian Filippo Romano.

Shiori Takeda: The 17-year-old won her maiden ITF junior doubles title at an ITF J30 tournament in Lautoka (Fiji) with China's Wang Xiaotong.





Aleksander Franko: The 16-year-old combined with New Zealand's Cody Atkinson to scoop the boys' doubles title at the ITF J30 event in Lautoka. This is the pair's second title in as many weeks.

