Ranking movers: Storm Hunter hits new career-high in singles

In-form Australian Storm Hunter rises to a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

Monday 01 April 2024
Leigh Rogers
Australia
Australia's Storm Hunter reacts after a point against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova during their women's singles match on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 19, 2024. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's singles

Storm Hunter climbs to a new career-high of world No.114 in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

This betters the 29-year-old's previous peak of world No.119, achieved in October 2021.

Hunter rises eight spots after scoring two top-100 victories to reach the Miami Open second round as a qualifier. This improves the left-hander's season record in singles to 14 wins from her 19 matches.

Talia Gibson is sitting at a new career-high too, skyrocketing up 22 places to world No.184.

The 19-year-old from Perth makes her top-200 debut after a recent runner-up finish at an ITF 75 tournament in Slovenia.

Gabriella Da Silva Fick (up 102 spots to world No.437), Tina Smith (rising 31 places to world No.328) and Emerson Jones (jumping up 111 spots to world No.639) all sit at career-highs too after strong performances on the Australian Pro Tour.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Arina RodionovaNo.101-3
Daria SavilleNo.108+7
Storm HunterNo.114+8
Taylah PrestonNo.1340
Astra SharmaNo.1350
Olivia GadeckiNo.170-21
Kimberly BirrellNo.174-5
Talia GibsonNo.184+22
Priscilla HonNo.189+3
Destanee AiavaNo.193+3
Men's singles

Chris O'Connell and Adam Walton have been rewarded for posting career-best results in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

O'Connell rises eight spots to world No.58 after reaching the fourth round at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami, marking his best result at this level.

Meanwhile, Walton peaks at a new career-high of world No.138. The 24-year-old improves 12 places after qualifying at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the first time.

> READ: Adam Walton - A rising star of Australian tennis

There's also good news for Alex Bolt, who returns to the world's top 250 after winning back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles. The 31-year-old jumps up 22 places to world No.247.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.11-1
Jordan ThompsonNo.33+1
Alexei PopyrinNo.46-1
Chris O'ConnellNo.58+8
Aleksandar VukicNo.67-2
Max PurcellNo.79-11
Rinky HijikataNo.80+1
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.104-3
James DuckworthNo.105+4
Adam WaltonNo.138+12
Men's doubles

Matt Ebden leads the Aussies on the rise in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, jumping up one spot to world No.2 after his title-winning run in Miami.

Jordan Thompson improves two spots to a new career-high of world No.59, while John-Patrick Smith jumps up seven places after recording his best result at ATP Masters 1000 level in eight years.

Blake Ellis sits at a new career-high (rising one spot to world No.185) and Thomas Fancutt makes his top-200 debut after winning back-to-back ATP Challenger titles (up 14 places to a new career-high of world No.181).

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Matt EbdenNo.2+1
Max PurcellNo.300
John PeersNo.400
Rinky HijikataNo.57-1
Jordan ThompsonNo.59+2
John-Patrick SmithNo.61+7
Andrew HarrisNo.114-3
Matthew RomiosNo.122-3
Jason KublerNo.1330
Adam WaltonNo.135-1
Women's doubles

Olivia Gadecki rises to a new career-high of world No.71 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 21-year-old from the Gold Coast recently won her second title of the season alongside Brit Olivia Nicholls.

Alana Parnaby returns to the Aussie top 10 this week, with the 29-year-old rising eight spots to world No.222 after recording consistent results on the Australian Pro Tour.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm HunterNo.30
Ellen PerezNo.80
Olivia GadeckiNo.71+2
Daria SavilleNo.107+3
Destanee AiavaNo.149-4
Talia GibsonNo.1790
Astra SharmaNo.191+1
Maddison InglisNo.221-15
Alana ParnabyNo.222+8
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.238-18

