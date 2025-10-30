Hunter’s comeback builds momentum on strong day for Aussies

Storm Hunter has found singles form in her opening match at the WTA 250 Chennai Open, defeating Japan’s Mai Hontama 6-7(0) 6-2 6-4.

On the comeback from an Achilles rupture in March, the victory added to a promising comeback for the 31-year-old, who also captured a WTA 1000 doubles title in Wuhan earlier in October.

Hunter is set for a showdown against 35-year-old countrywoman Arina Rodionova, which guarantees at least one Australian in the Chennai quarterfinals.

No.7 seed Kimberly Birrell also advanced after she outlasted Czech teenager Nikola Bartunkova 1-6 6-1 6-3 in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, new Australian No.1 Maya Joint continued her stellar season with another strong showing at the Hong Kong Open. The 19-year-old defeated Slovakian qualifier Viktoria Morvayova 6-1 6-4 in the second round of the WTA 250 event to advance to her sixth tour-level quarterfinal of 2025.

In addition to WTA 250 singles titles in Eastbourne and Rabat, Joint has reached semifinals in Seoul and Hobart, as well as a quarterfinal in Merida back in February.

The teenage sensation climbed to a career-high ranking of No.32 earlier in October, putting herself in position to be seeded at Australian Open 2026.

She is also set to represent Australia at her first United Cup, joining Alex de Minaur, who survived an early scare at the Paris Masters.

Canadian Gabriel Diallo pushed the world No.6 to the limit but used his trademark defence to withstand the power-serving onslaught and claim a 7-6(8) 4-6 6-3 victory in two hours and 37 minutes.

De Minaur will next face world No.10 Karen Khachanov in the round of 16 as he continues his bid to secure a berth at the ATP Finals in Turin.

