Hon, Jasika scoop Australian Pro Tour singles titles at Burnie

Priscilla Hon and Omar Jasika claimed the singles titles at this week's Burnie International.

Hon enjoyed a week to remember at the Australian Pro Tour event in Tasmania, winning the biggest singles title of her career.

The 25-year-old from Brisbane secured the women's singles crown with a dominant 6-3 6-0 victory against Japanese teen Sara Saito in today's final.

This is world No.201 Hon's 10th career ITF singles title and her first at $75K level.

A resurgent Jasika defeated four Australians during his title-winning run in the men's singles competition, which included a 6-2 6-7(2) 6-3 victory against compatriot Alex Bolt in the final.

The 26-year-old also eliminated defending champion Rinky Hijikata in the second round.

Jasika's three-set triumph against world No.74 Hijikata was the biggest win of his career and his first top-100 victory in eight years.

It continues an impressive run of form for world No.293 Jasika, who qualified at last month's Australian Open and has now won eight of his past nine matches.

This is Jasika's second career ATP Challenger singles title and first since his triumph in Burnie seven years ago.

Bolt's outstanding week didn't go without reward, after teaming with fellow South Australian Luke Saville to claim the men's doubles title.

The top-seeded duo saved three championship points before recording a 5-7 6-3 [12-10] victory against the second seeds, Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton, in an all-Australian final.

This is a second doubles title as a team for 31-year-old Bolt and 30-year-old Saville, who are childhood friends and grew up in South Australia's Riverland region.

World No.6 Erin Routliffe, the reigning US Open doubles champion, teamed with fellow New Zealander Paige Hourigan to win the women's doubles title.

The Australian Pro Tour continues this week with back-to-back events in Burnie.

> VIEW: Burnie International 2 men's singles draw

> VIEW: Burnie International 2 women's singles draw

Burnie International 2024 - finals

Men's singles: Omar Jasika (AUS) d Alex Bolt (AUS) 6-2 6-7(2) 6-3

Women's singles: [2] Priscilla Hon (AUS) d Sara Saito (JPN) 6-3 6-0

Men's doubles: [1] Alex Bolt (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) d [2] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)/Adam Walton (AUS) 5-7 6-3 [12-10]

Women's doubles: Paige Hourigan (NZL)/Erin Routliffe (NZL) d Kyoka Okamura (JPN)/Ayano Shimizu (JPN) 7-6(5) 6-4

