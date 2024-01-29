Ranking movers: Aussies rewarded for efforts at Australian Open 2024

Men's singles

Jordan Thompson is verging on his career-high in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 29-year-old improves three positions to world No.44, his highest ranking since July 2019. This is one shy of his career-high, also achieved in July 2019.

Dane Sweeny (up 24 spots to world No.233) and Omar Jasika (rising 50 places to world No.293) have been rewarded for their successful qualifying campaigns at the Australian Open.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.11 -1 Max Purcell No.43 +2 Jordan Thompson No.44 +3 Alexei Popyrin No.45 -2 Chris O'Connell No.64 +4 Aleksandar Vukic No.69 -5 Rinky Hijikata No.74 -3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.78 +2 James Duckworth No.98 -3 Jason Kubler No.123 -10

Women's singles

Storm Hunter is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 29-year-old rises 51 spots to world No.129 after reaching the Australian Open third round as a qualifier.

Arina Rodionova is at a new career-high of world No.101, while Taylah Preston makes her top-200 debut at world No.199.

There is also good news for Ajla Tomljanovic, who is verging on a return to the Australian top 10. She moves up 44 places this week to world No.227.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Arina Rodionova No.101 +4 Kimberly Birrell No.124 -8 Olivia Gadecki No.127 -7 Storm Hunter No.129 +51 Astra Sharma No.130 +1 Daria Saville No.148 +4 Taylah Preston No.199 +2 Priscilla Hon No.201 +4 Destanee Aiava No.202 +6 Jaimee Fourlis No.219 -5

Men's doubles

Newly crowned Australian Open champion Matt Ebden rises to a career-high world No.2 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 36-year-old from Perth becomes the highest-ranked Australian men's doubles player since John Peers in October 2017.

John-Patrick Smith rises seven spots to world No.69, his highest position since February 2022.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.2 +2 Max Purcell No.32 +1 John Peers No.44 -6 Rinky Hijikata No.59 -35 John-Patrick Smith No.69 +7 Jordan Thompson No.87 +3 Andrew Harris No.96 +3 Matthew Romios No.132 -1 Jason Kubler No.136 -106 Calum Puttergill No.153 -4

Women's doubles

Storm Hunter's 12-week reign as world No.1 comes to an end in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

Despite reaching the Australian Open semifinals in a career-best run, the 29-year-old slips two places to world No.3.

Several Aussie players make significant jumps this week, including Kimberly Birrell (up 49 places to a career-high world No.172) and Maddison Inglis (up 72 spots to world No.203).

Destanee Aiava is also at a new career-high, rising 24 positions to make her top-150 debut at world No.137.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.3 -2 Ellen Perez No.12 +5 Olivia Gadecki No.96 -3 Daria Saville No.118 +13 Destanee Aiava No.137 +24 Kimberly Birrell No.172 +49 Olivia Tjandramulia No.180 -2 Talia Gibson No.185 -3 Astra Sharma No.189 -5 Maddison Inglis No.203 +72

