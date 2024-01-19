Aussies ready for Super Saturday at Australian Open 2024

Super Saturday has arrived at Australian Open 2024.

It is traditionally the biggest day on the tournament calendar, with thousands of fans descending on Melbourne Park to soak up the electric atmosphere across the precinct.

For those hoping to cheer on their Aussie favourites, they are in for a treat.

There are 20 local players scheduled to compete, including world No.1 Storm Hunter featuring in a second-round women's doubles match.

The 29-year-old and her Czech partner Katerina Siniakova face the all-Australian combination of Destanee Aiava and Maddison Inglis at 1573 Arena this afternoon.

Reigning men's doubles champions Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler open play at Court 3 this morning.

The future stars of Australian tennis are also in action, with five Aussies competing in the Australian Open boys' and girls' singles events.

This includes Hayden Jones, a 17-year-old talent from the Gold Coast, and Giselle Guillen, who was crowned Australia's 16/u national girls' singles champion at Melbourne Park last month.

For those who can't make it to Melbourne Park, the tournament is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport. Play begins from 11am AEDT.

Aussies in action on day seven:

Men's doubles, second round

[16] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Yannick Hanfmann (GER)/Dominik Koepfer (GER), Court 3, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [7] Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinksi (POL), 1573 Arena, second match

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v [4] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG), 1573 Arena, third match

Women's doubles, second round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS), 1573 Arena, fourth match (not before 3pm AEDT)

Mixed doubles, first round

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) v Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN), Court 6, fifth match

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [3] Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Jan Zielinski (POL), Court 7, fifth match

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) v [4] Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX), Kia Arena, third match

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Liudmila Samsonova/Andrea Vavassori (ITA), 1573 Arena, fifth match

Boys' singles, first round

[WC] Hugh Winter (AUS) v Mees Rottgering (NED), Court 5, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[WC] Ty Host (AUS) v [WC] Diego Eduardo Munoz Navia (BOL), Court 8, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[16] Hayden Jones (AUS) v Daniele Rapagnetta (ITA), Court 8, second match

Girls' singles, first round

[WC] Giselle Guillen (AUS) v [2] Sara Saito (JPN), Court 8, third match

[WC] Renee Alame (AUS) v [10] Ena Koike (JPN), Court 8, fourth match



