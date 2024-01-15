Wildcards announced for Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships

Eleven of Australia's leading junior talents have been handed coveted main-draw wildcards into the Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships.

This includes Victorian Daniel Jovanovski and New South Wales' Giselle Guillen, the winners of the 16/u Australian Junior Tour Masters titles at the December Showdown last month.

Cruz Hewitt, the 15-year-old son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt, has also received a wildcard and will make his main-draw debut at junior Grand Slam level.

The promising Hewitt is currently the 14th highest-ranked 2008-born boy in the ITF World Tour junior rankings.

Australian Open 2024 Junior ChampionshipsMain-draw wildcards Boys' singles Girls' singles Player Age Rank Player Age Rank Hugh Winter (AUS) 17 60 Kimiko Cooper (AUS) 15 166 Ty Host (AUS) 16 187 Giselle Guillen (AUS) 15 243 Jerome Estephan (AUS) 16 193 Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) 15 277 Cruz Hewitt (AUS) 15 199 Koharu Nishikawa (AUS) 14 423 Rohan Hazratwala (AUS) 16 201 Renee Alame (AUS) 14 625 Daniel Jovanovski (AUS) 15 289 Carolina Bohrer Martins (BRA) 16 819 Diego Eduardo Munoz (BOL) 17 176 Ksenia Efremova (FRA) 14 96 Ryo Tabata (JPN) 16 209 Riko Kikawada (JPN) 17 1451

Japanese players Ryo Tabata and Riko Kikawada earned their wildcards through winning the Dunlop Road to AO Junior Championships in 2023, while Bolivia's Diego Eduardo Munoz and Brazilian Carolina Bohrer Martins won the South American wildcard play-offs.

A further 12 Australians received wildcards into the Australian Open 2024 junior qualifying competition, which will be played at Traralgon from Wednesday this week.

Australian Open 2024 Junior ChampionshipsQualifying wildcards Boys' singles Girls' singles Player Age Rank Player Age Rank Jarrod Joyce (AUS) 17 253 Lily Taylor (AUS) 17 77 Thomas Gadecki (AUS) 17 301 Gabby Gregg (AUS) 16 200 Jonas Hahn (AUS) 16 310 Kristina Tai (AUS) 16 204 Lachlan McFadzean (AUS) 16 396 Gabriella Villegas (AUS) 16 261 Zane Stevens (AUS) 17 505 Alana Subasic (AUS) 16 286 Oscar Andrews (AUS) 15 1199 Ava Beck (AUS) 15 375

The Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships will be played at Melbourne Park from 20-27 January.

> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2024 tickets

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!