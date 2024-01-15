Wildcards announced for Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships

Cruz Hewitt, Giselle Guillen and Daniel Jovanovski are among the wildcard recipients for the Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships.

Monday 15 January 2024
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia

Eleven of Australia's leading junior talents have been handed coveted main-draw wildcards into the Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships.

This includes Victorian Daniel Jovanovski and New South Wales' Giselle Guillen, the winners of the 16/u Australian Junior Tour Masters titles at the December Showdown last month.

Cruz Hewitt, the 15-year-old son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt, has also received a wildcard and will make his main-draw debut at junior Grand Slam level.

The promising Hewitt is currently the 14th highest-ranked 2008-born boy in the ITF World Tour junior rankings.

Australian Open 2024 Junior ChampionshipsMain-draw wildcards
Boys' singlesGirls' singles
PlayerAgeRankPlayerAgeRank
Hugh Winter (AUS)1760Kimiko Cooper (AUS)15166
Ty Host (AUS)16187Giselle Guillen (AUS)15243
Jerome Estephan (AUS)16193Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS)15277
Cruz Hewitt (AUS)15199Koharu Nishikawa (AUS)14423
Rohan Hazratwala (AUS)16201Renee Alame (AUS)14625
Daniel Jovanovski (AUS)15289Carolina Bohrer Martins (BRA)16819
Diego Eduardo Munoz (BOL)17176Ksenia Efremova (FRA)1496
Ryo Tabata (JPN)16209Riko Kikawada (JPN)171451

Japanese players Ryo Tabata and Riko Kikawada earned their wildcards through winning the Dunlop Road to AO Junior Championships in 2023, while Bolivia's Diego Eduardo Munoz and Brazilian Carolina Bohrer Martins won the South American wildcard play-offs.

A further 12 Australians received wildcards into the Australian Open 2024 junior qualifying competition, which will be played at Traralgon from Wednesday this week.

Australian Open 2024 Junior ChampionshipsQualifying wildcards
Boys' singlesGirls' singles
PlayerAgeRankPlayerAge Rank
Jarrod Joyce (AUS)17253Lily Taylor (AUS)1777
Thomas Gadecki (AUS)17301Gabby Gregg (AUS)16200
Jonas Hahn (AUS)16310Kristina Tai (AUS)16204
Lachlan McFadzean (AUS)16396Gabriella Villegas (AUS)16261
Zane Stevens (AUS)17505Alana Subasic (AUS)16286
Oscar Andrews (AUS)151199Ava Beck (AUS)15375

The Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships will be played at Melbourne Park from 20-27 January.

