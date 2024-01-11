Aussie hopes handed difficult draws at Australian Open 2024

Find out who our Aussie contenders face in the opening round of the Australian Open 2024 men's and women's singles competitions.

Thursday 11 January 2024
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia

The Australian Open 2024 men's and women's singles draws are set.

Alex de Minaur leads a strong Aussie contingent in the men's singles competition.

The 24-year-old, who this week became the first Australian man to hold a top-10 ranking in 17 years, begins his Australian Open campaign against former world No.3 Milos Raonic.

The big-serving Canadian is returning from an extended injury lay-off and used a protected ranking to enter.

Eight Australian men received direct acceptance into the draw, which is a 25-year high. With the addition of five wildcards, this boosts the total number of local competitors to 13 (equalling the most since 1999).

There are two all-Australian match-ups in the opening round, including a showdown between world No.47 Jordan Thompson and world No.63 Aleksandar Vukic.

The Sydneysiders also faced-off at the Brisbane International earlier this month.

Australian Open 2024Men's singles, first round
PlayerRankPlayerRank
[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS)10vMilos Raonic (CAN)317
Alexei Popyrin (AUS)43v[WC] Marc Polmans (AUS)156
Max Purcell (AUS)45v[Q] Mate Valkusz (HUN)214
Jordan Thompson (AUS)47vAleksandar Vukic (AUS)63
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)68vSebastian Ofner (AUT)37
Rinky Hijikata (AUS)70v[24] Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)24
Chris O'Connell (AUS)71vCristian Garin (CHI)88
[WC] James Duckworth (AUS)96vLuca Van Assche (FRA)87
[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS)112vDaniel Elahi Galan (COL)89
[WC] Adam Walton (AUS)176vMatteo Arnaldi (ITA)41
[Q] Dane Sweeny (AUS)257v[22] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)22
[WC] James McCabe (AUS)278vAlex Michelsen (USA)92
[Q] Omar Jasika (AUS)341v[9] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)9

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 men's singles draw

Australian women have been dealt tough draws too, with four players pitted against top-50 opponents in the opening round.

Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki begin their respective campaigns against Grand Slam champions.

The 25-year-old Birrell faces world No.12 Jelena Ostapenko, the Roland Garros 2017 winner, while 21-year-old Gadecki meets US Open 2017 champion Sloane Stephens.

Taylah Preston, a promising 18-year-old, will make her Grand Slam main-draw debut against 19th seed Elina Svitolina.

Australian Open 2024Women's singles, first round
PlayerRankPlayerRank
[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 113v[11] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)12
[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)126vSloane Stephens (USA)43
[WC] Daria Saville (AUS)175vMagdalena Frech (POL)72
[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS)179vSara Errani (ITA)101
[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS)206v[19] Elina Svitolina (UKR)23
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)546vPetra Martic (CRO)40

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 women's singles draw

Main-draw action at Australian Open begins on 14 January - the first Sunday start in the tournament's history.

> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2024 tickets

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!