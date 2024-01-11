Aussie hopes handed difficult draws at Australian Open 2024

The Australian Open 2024 men's and women's singles draws are set.
Alex de Minaur leads a strong Aussie contingent in the men's singles competition.
The 24-year-old, who this week became the first Australian man to hold a top-10 ranking in 17 years, begins his Australian Open campaign against former world No.3 Milos Raonic.
The big-serving Canadian is returning from an extended injury lay-off and used a protected ranking to enter.
Eight Australian men received direct acceptance into the draw, which is a 25-year high. With the addition of five wildcards, this boosts the total number of local competitors to 13 (equalling the most since 1999).
There are two all-Australian match-ups in the opening round, including a showdown between world No.47 Jordan Thompson and world No.63 Aleksandar Vukic.
The Sydneysiders also faced-off at the Brisbane International earlier this month.
|Australian Open 2024Men's singles, first round
|Player
|Rank
|Player
|Rank
|[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS)
|10
|v
|Milos Raonic (CAN)
|317
|Alexei Popyrin (AUS)
|43
|v
|[WC] Marc Polmans (AUS)
|156
|Max Purcell (AUS)
|45
|v
|[Q] Mate Valkusz (HUN)
|214
|Jordan Thompson (AUS)
|47
|v
|Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)
|63
|Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)
|68
|v
|Sebastian Ofner (AUT)
|37
|Rinky Hijikata (AUS)
|70
|v
|[24] Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)
|24
|Chris O'Connell (AUS)
|71
|v
|Cristian Garin (CHI)
|88
|[WC] James Duckworth (AUS)
|96
|v
|Luca Van Assche (FRA)
|87
|[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS)
|112
|v
|Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)
|89
|[WC] Adam Walton (AUS)
|176
|v
|Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)
|41
|[Q] Dane Sweeny (AUS)
|257
|v
|[22] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)
|22
|[WC] James McCabe (AUS)
|278
|v
|Alex Michelsen (USA)
|92
|[Q] Omar Jasika (AUS)
|341
|v
|[9] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)
|9
> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 men's singles draw
Australian women have been dealt tough draws too, with four players pitted against top-50 opponents in the opening round.
Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki begin their respective campaigns against Grand Slam champions.
The 25-year-old Birrell faces world No.12 Jelena Ostapenko, the Roland Garros 2017 winner, while 21-year-old Gadecki meets US Open 2017 champion Sloane Stephens.
Taylah Preston, a promising 18-year-old, will make her Grand Slam main-draw debut against 19th seed Elina Svitolina.
|Australian Open 2024Women's singles, first round
|Player
|Rank
|Player
|Rank
|[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)
|113
|v
|[11] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
|12
|[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)
|126
|v
|Sloane Stephens (USA)
|43
|[WC] Daria Saville (AUS)
|175
|v
|Magdalena Frech (POL)
|72
|[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS)
|179
|v
|Sara Errani (ITA)
|101
|[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS)
|206
|v
|[19] Elina Svitolina (UKR)
|23
|Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)
|546
|v
|Petra Martic (CRO)
|40
> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 women's singles draw
Main-draw action at Australian Open begins on 14 January - the first Sunday start in the tournament's history.
> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2024 tickets
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!