Aussie hopes handed difficult draws at Australian Open 2024

The Australian Open 2024 men's and women's singles draws are set.

Alex de Minaur leads a strong Aussie contingent in the men's singles competition.

The 24-year-old, who this week became the first Australian man to hold a top-10 ranking in 17 years, begins his Australian Open campaign against former world No.3 Milos Raonic.

The big-serving Canadian is returning from an extended injury lay-off and used a protected ranking to enter.

Eight Australian men received direct acceptance into the draw, which is a 25-year high. With the addition of five wildcards, this boosts the total number of local competitors to 13 (equalling the most since 1999).

There are two all-Australian match-ups in the opening round, including a showdown between world No.47 Jordan Thompson and world No.63 Aleksandar Vukic.

The Sydneysiders also faced-off at the Brisbane International earlier this month.

Australian Open 2024Men's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 10 v Milos Raonic (CAN) 317 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 43 v [WC] Marc Polmans (AUS) 156 Max Purcell (AUS) 45 v [Q] Mate Valkusz (HUN) 214 Jordan Thompson (AUS) 47 v Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 63 Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 68 v Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 37 Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 70 v [24] Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 24 Chris O'Connell (AUS) 71 v Cristian Garin (CHI) 88 [WC] James Duckworth (AUS) 96 v Luca Van Assche (FRA) 87 [WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) 112 v Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) 89 [WC] Adam Walton (AUS) 176 v Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 41 [Q] Dane Sweeny (AUS) 257 v [22] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 22 [WC] James McCabe (AUS) 278 v Alex Michelsen (USA) 92 [Q] Omar Jasika (AUS) 341 v [9] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 9

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 men's singles draw

Australian women have been dealt tough draws too, with four players pitted against top-50 opponents in the opening round.

Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki begin their respective campaigns against Grand Slam champions.

The 25-year-old Birrell faces world No.12 Jelena Ostapenko, the Roland Garros 2017 winner, while 21-year-old Gadecki meets US Open 2017 champion Sloane Stephens.

Taylah Preston, a promising 18-year-old, will make her Grand Slam main-draw debut against 19th seed Elina Svitolina.

Australian Open 2024Women's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 113 v [11] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 12 [WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 126 v Sloane Stephens (USA) 43 [WC] Daria Saville (AUS) 175 v Magdalena Frech (POL) 72 [Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) 179 v Sara Errani (ITA) 101 [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) 206 v [19] Elina Svitolina (UKR) 23 Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 546 v Petra Martic (CRO) 40

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 women's singles draw

Main-draw action at Australian Open begins on 14 January - the first Sunday start in the tournament's history.

> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2024 tickets

