Strong Aussie contingent ready for Australian Open 2024 qualifying

A 25-strong Aussie contingent will contest the Australian Open 2024 men's and women's qualifying singles competitions.

Among them is the popular John Millman, a former world No.33 and US Open quarterfinalist who is contesting the final tournament of his career.

Using a protected ranking of No.207 to enter, the 34-year-old from Brisbane faces Italian Alessandro Giannessi in the opening round.

Millman is one of five Australian men to draw an Italian opponent in the first round.

Australian Open 2024Men's qualifying singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Li Tu (AUS) 225 v Joris De Loore (BEL) 145 [WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) 256 v Matteo Gigante (ITA) 181 [WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 260 v Sho Shimabukuro (JPN) 149 [WC] Philip Sekulic (AUS) 277 v Oriol Roca Batalla (ESP) 231 [WC] Omar Jasika (AUS) 342 v Dalibor Svrcina (CZE) 164 John Millman (AUS) 484 v Alessandro Giannessi (ITA) 203 [WC] Jeremy Jin (AUS) 726 v [2] Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 101 [WC] Edward Winter (AUS) 753 v Franco Agamenone (ITA) 212 [WC] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) 1108 v Riccardo Bonadio (ITA) 218 [WC] Hayden Jones (AUS) 1317 v [31] Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) 141

Fifteen Australians will contest the women's qualifying singles competition - the most to do so in 30 years.

Leading the charge is the in-form Arina Rodionova, a winner of seven ITF singles titles in 2023. The seventh seed meets Frenchwoman Leolia Jeanjean in the opening round.

Storm Hunter, the world No.1 doubles player, is also attempting to qualify. The 29-year-old staged two successful Grand Slam qualifying campaigns last season, at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Hunter faces a tough first-round assignment against Estonian Kaia Kanepi, a former world No.15 and a seven-time Grand Slam singles quarterfinalist.

Australia's youngest contender is 15-year-old Emerson Jones. The Gold Coast talent is currently ranked inside the world's top 10 in the junior rankings and is making her Grand Slam debut against fellow Queenslander Priscilla Hon.

Australian Open 2024Women's qualifying singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [7] Arina Rodionova (AUS) 113 v Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 146 [16] Astra Sharma (AUS) 126 v Francisca Jorge (POR) 205 Storm Hunter (AUS) 175 v Kaia Kanepi (EST) 161 Priscilla Hon (AUS) 204 v [WC] Emerson Jones (AUS) 797 Destanee Aiava (AUS) 206 v Chloe Paquet (FRA) 151 Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 216 v [2] Renata Zarazua (MEX) 101 [WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) 236 v Andreea Mitu (ROU) 218 [WC] Seone Mendez (AUS) 247 v [19] Hailey Baptiste (USA) 129 [WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 284 v [14] Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 123 [WC] Petra Hule (AUS) 403 v [10] Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 117 [WC] Kaylah McPhee (AUS) 431 v [6] Erika Andreeva 111 [WC] Melisa Ercan (AUS) 517 v Yuriko Miyazaki (GBR) 189 [WC] Ivana Popovic (AUS) 546 v Tena Lukas (CRO) 225 [WC] Maya Joint (AUS) 684 v Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) 184

The qualifying competition begins at Melbourne Park tomorrow, with players needing to win three matches to secure a coveted main-draw spot.

Tickets to attend Australian Open qualifying are just $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Fans will also be able to see some of the world's top-ranked players compete in practice matches at Melbourne Park and get the first look at the new-look precinct.

