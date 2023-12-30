Red-hot Gadecki achieves career-first at Brisbane International

Olivia Gadecki has continued her dream debut at the Brisbane International, successfully qualifying for a WTA 500 tournament for the first time in her career.

The 21-year-old from the Gold Coast recorded her second consecutive straight-sets win, powering past ninth seed Valeria Savinykh 6-3 6-2 in final qualifying round action today at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Gadecki's effort boosts the number of Australian women in the main draw to four. This includes her first-round opponent, Kimberly Birrell.

Talia Gibson came tantalisingly close to being the fifth Aussie woman in the main draw.

The 19-year-old from Perth served for victory against Hungarian Timea Babos, but ended up losing their final qualifying clash in three sets.

In men's qualifying action, James McCabe lost a heartbreaking battle of his own against former world No.3 Dominic Thiem.

The 20-year-old Aussie wildcard built a 6-2 5-3 40-0 lead against the US Open 2020 champion, only for Thiem to come roaring back to record a dramatic 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 opening-round victory.

James Duckworth made a winning start to his qualifying quest, overcoming fellow Aussie Philip Sekulic 7-6(5) 6-4 to move one step closer to a main-draw berth.

Meanwhile, Li Tu recorded the biggest win of his career on home soil. The 27-year-old from Adelaide edged out a 7-6(1) 5-7 7-6(3) victory against world No.124 Francisco Comesana in an almost three-hour tussle.

Aussies in action - Brisbane International

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[4] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d [9] Valeria Savinykh 6-3 6-2

Timea Babos (HUN) d [WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) 5-7 7-5 6-2

Men's qualifying singles, first round

[9] James Duckworth (AUS) d Philip Sekulic (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-4

Li Tu (AUS) d [10] Francisco Comesana (ARG) 7-6(1) 5-7 7-6(3)

[1] Tomas Machac (CZE) d [WC] Blake Ellis (AUS) 7-6(2) 6-2

[2] Gregoire Barrere (FRA) d [WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) 6-3 6-0

[5] Dominic Thiem (AUT) d James McCabe (AUS) 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4

[8] Diego Schwartzman (ARG) d [WC] Jacob Bradshaw (AUS) 6-2 6-4

[12] Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) d [WC] Omar Jasika (AUS) 7-5 6-3

COMING UP

Men's qualifying singles, final round

[9] James Duckworth (AUS) v [2] Gregoire Barrere (FRA)

Li Tu (AUS) v [3] Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)

Men's singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Chris O'Connell (AUS)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)

Max Purcell (AUS) v [1] Holger Rune (DEN)

[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [8] Aslan Karatsev

Women's singles, first round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)

[WC] Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Martina Trevisan (ITA)

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v [Q] Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Men's doubles, first round

[4] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Bye

[6] John Peers (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v Bye

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] Rafael Nadal (ESP)/Marc Lopez (ESP)

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v Maxime Cressy (AUS)/Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

[WC] James Duckworth (AUS)/Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)/Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

Women's doubles, first round

[WC] Talia Gibson (AUS)/Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Anastasia Potapova/Yana Sizikova

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS)/Daria Kasatkina v Lidziya Marozava/Monica Niculescu (ROU)

