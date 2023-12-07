Nine Aussies receive direct acceptance into Australian Open 2024

The official entry list for Australian Open 2024 was unveiled today.

Nine Australians receive direct acceptance into their home Grand Slam, including world No.12 Alex de Minaur and three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic, who is using a protected ranking as she continues her comeback from knee surgery.

A total of eight Australian men have received direct acceptance, which is a 25-year high.

Three players - Max Purcell, Aleksandar Vukic and Rinky Hijikata - are direct acceptances at the Australian Open for the first time, a reward for their career-best seasons in 2023.

This boosts the number of Australian contenders in the singles competitions to 15, following yesterday's announcement that six Aussies have received wildcards.

Australian Open 2024Aussie participants in singles main draw Men's singles Women's singles Player Rank Player Rank Alex de Minaur No.12 Ajla Tomljanovic No.33* Alexei Popyrin No.40 [WC] Kimberly Birrell No.113 Max Purcell No.45 [WC] Olivia Gadecki No.127 Jordan Thompson No.55 [WC] Taylah Preston No.202 Aleksandar Vukic No.62 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.65 Chris O'Connell No.68 Rinky Hijikata No.71 [WC] James Duckworth No.116 [WC] Marc Polmans No.150 [WC] Adam Walton No.178

* = Protected ranking

The number of Australians in the field could rise yet, with additional wildcards still to be announced and the qualifying competition to be held at Melbourne Park from 8-11 January.

