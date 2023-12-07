Komorowski charges into 14/u Australian Junior Tour Masters singles final

In a dream run where she is yet to drop a set, Brooke Komorowski has reached the final of the 14-and-under Australian Junior Tour Masters at the December Showdown in Melbourne.

The 14-year-old from New South Wales triumphed over Georgia Campbell, the second seed from Queensland, 6-2 6-1 in the girls' singles semifinals.

Komorowski is delighted to reach the final, in what is her very first time competing at Melbourne Park.

"I went in just thinking that she's a stronger opponent, so I just have to make every single ball," the third seed explained after her semifinal win.

"I'm really happy with the way I played, I think that was some of the best tennis I've ever played in my life."

Idolising world No.4 Elena Rybakina, this is her first time back at the home of the Australian Open after attending the event once as a child.

It is her dream to one day return as a player at the AO, and the rising star is thriving from the experience in Melbourne, loving every moment of the opportunity.

"I think it's a really good experience playing on professional courts with umpires and lines people," she said. "It's probably the best experience I've ever had.

"It's 100 per cent my dream to play on these courts again one day - I have just tried to enjoy it, have fun, every moment counts."

Komorowski will take on fellow Sydneysider Jizelle Sabai in tomorrow's final.

The top-seeded Sabai has been very impressive in the December Showdown so far, winning her semifinal 6-0 6-1 over Angel Warang.

The pair have trained together previously in Sydney and know each other's games well.

"I think it will be a really good match but it will definitely be another tough one," Komorowski said.

In the boys 14-and-under semifinals, it was Queensland's Connor McEvoy who took down top seed Nikolas Baker, and will meet Victoria's Lachlan King in the final.

More than 260 of Australia's leading junior athletes are competing at the 2023 December Showdown, which runs until 16 December at Melbourne Park. Entry is free for spectators wishing to attend.

14/U AUSTRALIAN JUNIOR TOUR MASTERS

TODAY'S RESULTS

Girls' singles, semifinals

[1] Jizelle Sibai (NSW) d [16] Angel Warang (NSW) 6-0 6-1

[3] Brooke Komorowski (NSW) d [2] Georgia Campbell (Qld) 6-2 6-1

Boys' singles, semifinals

[4] Connor McEvoy (Qld) d [1] Nikolas Baker (Vic) 6-4 6-3

[2] Lachlan King (Vic) d [13] Raphael Savelli (Vic) 6-3 3-6 6-4

Girls' doubles, semifinals

[1] Georgia Campbell (Qld)/Jizelle Sibai (NSW) d [3] Brooke Komorowski (NSW)/Ruby Thompson (NSW) 4-6 6-3 [10-7]

[4] Emilie Chen (NSW)/Vesna Marinkov (NSW) d [2] Scarlott Dattoli (Vic)/Leana Nannapaneni (SA) 6-7(4) 6-2 10-4

Boys' doubles, semifinals

[1] Nikolas Baker (Vic)/Lachlan King (Vic) d [3] Shannon Anek (NSW)/Heaton Pann (NSW) 7-5 7-6(2)

[2] George Diable (WA)/Connor McEvoy (Qld) d Darren Lew (Vic)/Jonathan Zhang (NSW) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Girls' singles, final

[1] Jizelle Sibai (NSW) v [3] Brooke Komorowski (NSW)



Boys' singles, final

[2] Lachlan King (Vic) v [4] Connor McEvoy (Qld)



Girls' doubles, final

[1] Georgia Campbell (Qld)/Jizelle Sibai (NSW) v [4] Emilie Chen (NSW)/Vesna Marinkov (NSW)



Boys' doubles, final

[1] Nikolas Baker (Vic)/Lachlan King (Vic) v [2] George Diable (WA)/Connor McEvoy (Qld)

